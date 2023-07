Wilmington — The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announces to motorists that there will be single lane restrictions on southbound I-95 between the I-295 split and the Route 141 interchange to set up barrier wall for a tidal gate repair project. The lane restrictions will be in place from 8:00 pm to 7:00 am Monday July 17th through Friday, July 21st.

Motorists should use caution in the area and expect minor delays.