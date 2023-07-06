Open in App
Billie Eilish Announces New Track Off of the ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack

By Jon Mendelsohn,

20 days ago
Billie Eilish has just announced that she will be performing a track for the Barbie soundtrack. The soundtrack is already stacked with talent, including Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, Tame Impala, Ava Max, and many more.

Eilish announced that she will be featured on the soundtrack for the hotly-anticipated Barbie film through an Instagram post. The new single is titled “What Was I Made For,” and will drop on July 13. “What Was I Made For” will also feature Eilish’s brother and frequent collaborator, FINNEAS.

Eilish’s announcement post on Instagram features cover art for the single, which showcase’s the song’s name and a big, stylized B. The post is accompanied by a caption in all caps that reads, “AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! 🧸🎀🩰💗“What Was I Made For?” COMING OUT JULY 13TH AT 7AM PT. !!!!!!!! 🙈🥰 WE MADE THIS SONG FOR BARBIE AND IT MEANS THE ABSOLUTE WORRRRLLLD TO ME. THIS MOVIE IS GONNA CHANGE UR LIVES AND HOPEFULLY THE SONG WILL TOO. GET READY TO SOB💐👀🌸🥹🫧💞 @FINNEAS.”

While speaking to Time, Mark Ronson, who serves as an executive producer on the Barbie soundtrack, teased a mystery artist who will be contributing to the soundtrack. He said, “One of the artists is obviously one of the f-cking greatest living artists around but also had a very personal, idiosyncratic tie to Barbie as well.” Now that Eilish has confirmed her involvement on the soundtrack, it seems even more likely that Ronson was referring to her, but it could be another artist who has still yet to be named.

During the same interview, Ronson discussed how he always wanted to work with Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, the film’s director and co-writer. He said, “Those two make some of my favorite films. I thought, ‘Even if I don’t get this gig, I know this is going to be my favorite movie next year.’” Ronson discussed finding the right artists for the film’s soundtrack, adding, “I thought everyone was here because Greta Gerwig is making this awesome movie, and there’s been all this buzz around it.”

Barbie the Album, which consists of 17 tracks, will be released on July 21, the same day as the film. Check out the official track listing for Barbie the Album below.

  1. Lizzo – “Pink”
  2. Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night”
  3. Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice – “Barbie World” (with Aqua)
  4. Charli XCX – “Speed Drive”
  5. Karol G – “Watati (feat. Aldo Ranks) “
  6. Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
  7. Tame Impala – “Journey To The Real World”
  8. Ryan Gosling –” I’m Just Ken”
  9. Dominic Fike –” Hey Blondie”
  10. Haim – “Home”
  11. TBA
  12. The Kid Laroi – “Forever & Again”
  13. Khalid – “Silver Platter”
  14. PinkPantheress – “Angel”
  15. Gayle – “butterflies”
  16. Ava Max – “Choose Your Fighter”
  17. FIFTY FIFTY – “Barbie Dreams (feat. Kali)”

(Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

