Starfield monster list: Gallery of every alien lifeform seen so far

Within the universe of Starfield , man has ventured into the deepest corners of the galaxy in search of intelligent alien life. Man’s efforts thus far are ancient and mysterious alien artifacts of unknown origin and a large variety of alien wildlife that range from familiar, docile herbivores to nightmare-inducing, aggressive carnivores.

In your intergalactic quest to discover sapient life beyond our own, it is imperative that you learn what of kind alien wildlife you may encounter so you can properly defend yourself from them if they are hostile and territorial. So, we have prepared a list of every alien seen so far to help you be prepared should you come face to face with the galaxy’s strangest and deadliest aliens in Starfield, riding high on upcoming PC games and upcoming Xbox games lists.

List of Starfield aliens – Herbivores

They not eat meat, but these aliens can still be bloodthirsty killers if you make them mad. (Image credit: Bethesda)

These are aliens we believe to be herbivores in nature due to their mostly peaceful demeanor unless provoked, diet, and teeth structure designed for chewing plant life.

Herding Crab

The Herding Crab is a docile, alien crab that walks on land and spends it time grazing on grass.

You can scan aliens to learn more about their haviour, diet, combat abilities, and more. (Image credit: Bethesda)

Twintail

Don't mess with the Twintail or you will get the horns. (Image credit: Bethesda)

The Twintail is a large, dinosaur-like herbivore with an insectoid face with multiple eyes and two large, two antennae that look like leaves, and two large, jagged horns it uses to defend itself against predators or attack any other lifeform that intrudes its personal space.

Gallery of other alien herbivores shown

This gallery will highlight a collection of aliens herbivores seen so far that have not been given names or detailed descriptions about their behaviour yet.

List of Starfield aliens – Carnivores

These are aliens we believe to be carnivores due to their razor-sharp teeth and natural weapons like claws designed to hunt wildlife or humans.

Coralbug Scavenger

Engage the Coralbug Scavenger in swordfights with your knife. (Image credit: Bethesda)

The Coralbug Scavenger is a massive insect that resembles the appearance and behaviour of a praying mantis, but its head looks like a flower with teeth. It can jump high into the air to pounce its prey and rip them to shreds with sharp claws.

Thornmantis

The Thornmantis is a horrific foe will that cut its prey down to bite-size pieces. (Image credit: Bethesda)

The Thornmantis is another mantis-like alien creature but with elongated claws, multiple eyes, a large mouth, and horns that look like tree branches. Heavy weapons may be needed to survive should you encounter this armored insectoid behemoth.

Swarming Dragon

Tread lightly in swampy biomes should you wish to avoid the ire of the Swarming Dragon. (Image credit: Bethesda)

The Swarming Dragon is a swamp-dwelling reptilian alien that can withstand extensive damage due to its thick hide and features abilities that allow the dragon to burn its prey to cinders.

Hunting Sailgator

Beware the Hunting Sailgator's long-range attacks. (Image credit: Bethesda)

The Hunting Sailgator is an alligator-like alien species with a large fin on its back that resembles a boat sail. Be careful when fighting this creature as it possesses a long-range to pick off enemies from far away.

Gallery of other carnivorous aliens shown

This gallery will highlight a collection of carnivorous aliens seen so far that have not been given names or detailed descriptions about their behaviour yet.

List of Starfield aliens – Miscellaneous:

Some aliens in Starfield are so bizarre-looking and behave so strangely compared to other alien wildlife that we have given them their seperate own category yet.

Brainsprout

The deeper you venture into the galaxy, the weirder the wildlife you will find. (Image credit: Bethesda)

The Brainsprout is a gigantic, four-legged mountain of meat with a face that resembles a housefly. Given its fly-like appearance, it most likely feasts on waste and flees at the first sign of trouble, though it may move a lot slower than a real housefly given its huge, overweight size.

Gallery of other miscellaneous aliens shown

This gallery will highlight a collection of miscellaneous aliens seen so far that have not been given names or detailed descriptions about their behaviour.

Is there intelligent sapient alien life out there?

One of the biggest mysteries of Starfield’s narrative is that there are many planets littered with otherworldly artifacts and buildings of non-human origin. It is implied that these structures and objects were built by a sapient alien civilization that existed long before mankind but clues as to what happened to this ancient civilization range from scare to non-existent.

At this time, we can only speculate what kind of alien society these artifacts and ruins belonged to. Were they ancient ancestors to modern-day humans that went extinct due to natural or man-made disasters? Were they a race of powerful, godlike creatures capable of warping reality and they had an accident that wiped out them? Or perhaps these eldritch beings never died at all and are currently sleeping in cryo-genic containers, waiting to be awakened by unsuspecting explorers like us?

It will be up to us to solve these questions and prove these theories true or false when Starfield, which many Bethesda fans are anticipating will be one of the best Xbox games released in recent memory, launches on Sept. 6, 2023, for the Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , and PC.