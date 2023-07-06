Open in App
TheWrap

‘Insidious: The Red Door’ Producer Jason Blum Says He’s Lived a Real-Life Ghost Story: ‘I Will Remember It Until I Die’ (Video)

By Drew Taylor,

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46jhNM_0nIF0ymw00

“Insidious: The Red Door,” out on Friday, is sure to bring back some ghostly thrills — along with the return of franchise stars Patrick Wilson (who also directs), Rose Byrne and Ty Simpkins. And while TheWrap spoke to the cast and crew about the horror sequel, we had to wonder — did any of the folks involved with “Insidious: The Red Door” have any real-life ghost encounters of their own?

As it turns out, producer Jason Blum, who has also overseen the “Paranormal Activity” franchise and the recent “Halloween” trilogy, had a really spooky ghost story that he was all too eager to share.

Also Read:
Zendaya-Starring ‘Challengers’ Set to Open Venice Film Festival

“I’ve only had one experience with anything supernatural. About 30 years ago I lived in a storefront basement on Crosby Street in Manhattan. I paid $300 a month in Manhattan, which was pretty amazing. I had a friendly ghost visit me at the foot of my bed,” he said. “It was not a dream. It was a person standing there holding another person. They looked at me and I looked at them. I will remember it until I die. I didn’t feel threatened. I always say I don’t believe in ghosts, but I did see this ghost.”

Sinclair Daniel, one of the breakout new characters from “Red Door,” said that as a kid she felt like she had a ghostly encounter “every week.”

“How I remember it, I think, t hat was definitely a ghost ,” she said. “Also, you were six — but I like to give my younger self the benefit of the doubt.

Wilson, meanwhile, confirmed that he had experienced an otherworldly encounter, recalling it with a laugh.

“There was a time when I heard voices and footsteps and stuff in my house,” Wilson said. “It was real. But if anything, I’ve learned is you can have those experiences and they don’t have to be bad. I choose to believe that maybe it’s a ghost but it doesn’t have to be a bad ghost.”

“Insidious: The Red Door” is out on July 7.

Also Read:
Hayley Atwell Learned ‘Drifting Was My Thing’ While Filming ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’ (Video)
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Amazon Deliveryman Hit in Head with Bottle, Robbed
Manhattan, NY15 hours ago
The Tragic End of the US-Dakota War: Remembering the Largest Mass Hanging in American History
Mankato, MN11 days ago
Man in Wheelchair Robbed at Gunpoint
Bronx, NY8 days ago
Monica Says She Stopped Concert to ‘Protect’ Woman in Audience Who Was Hit by Man (Video)
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Female Shoplifters Beat Worker on Lower East Side
Manhattan, NY9 days ago
Woman Kidnapped, Objects Ejected Through Window Onto Popular Pool Area At Caesars Palace.
Las Vegas, NV12 days ago
The "Best" All You Can Eat Buffet in America is in Florida, and Features Southern Favorites with Amish Scratch Cooking
Sarasota, FL8 days ago
Miraculous Survival: Maine Man Found Alive After Being Shot in the Head,Two Culprits Arrested
Bar Harbor, ME8 days ago
Pete Davidson Gets 50-Day Community Service Sentence After Reckless Driving Incident
Beverly Hills, CA1 day ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV18 days ago
After Decades, Kansas City Finally to Remove Downtown Statue Honoring Slave-Owner & Genocidal Settler, Andrew Jackson
Kansas City, MO15 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy