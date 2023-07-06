‘Insidious: The Red Door’ Producer Jason Blum Says He’s Lived a Real-Life Ghost Story: ‘I Will Remember It Until I Die’ (Video)

“Insidious: The Red Door,” out on Friday, is sure to bring back some ghostly thrills — along with the return of franchise stars Patrick Wilson (who also directs), Rose Byrne and Ty Simpkins. And while TheWrap spoke to the cast and crew about the horror sequel, we had to wonder — did any of the folks involved with “Insidious: The Red Door” have any real-life ghost encounters of their own?

As it turns out, producer Jason Blum, who has also overseen the “Paranormal Activity” franchise and the recent “Halloween” trilogy, had a really spooky ghost story that he was all too eager to share.

“I’ve only had one experience with anything supernatural. About 30 years ago I lived in a storefront basement on Crosby Street in Manhattan. I paid $300 a month in Manhattan, which was pretty amazing. I had a friendly ghost visit me at the foot of my bed,” he said. “It was not a dream. It was a person standing there holding another person. They looked at me and I looked at them. I will remember it until I die. I didn’t feel threatened. I always say I don’t believe in ghosts, but I did see this ghost.”

Sinclair Daniel, one of the breakout new characters from “Red Door,” said that as a kid she felt like she had a ghostly encounter “every week.”

“How I remember it, I think, t hat was definitely a ghost ,” she said. “Also, you were six — but I like to give my younger self the benefit of the doubt.

Wilson, meanwhile, confirmed that he had experienced an otherworldly encounter, recalling it with a laugh.

“There was a time when I heard voices and footsteps and stuff in my house,” Wilson said. “It was real. But if anything, I’ve learned is you can have those experiences and they don’t have to be bad. I choose to believe that maybe it’s a ghost but it doesn’t have to be a bad ghost.”

“Insidious: The Red Door” is out on July 7.