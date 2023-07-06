Paramount Pictures Releases Bob Marley Biopic ‘One Love’ Teaser Trailer

With all these legendary music artists like Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin and even 50 Cent having had their own biopic films made over the past few years, it’s only right that a musical legend and pop culture icon like Bob Marley finally get the same recognition. Now his time has finally come.



Earlier today (July 6) Paramount Pictures released the first teaser trailer to its Bob Marley biopic, One Love , starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the man who came straight outta Kingston, Jamaica and made his way into everyone’s soul with his timeless music. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green ( King Richard ) and produced by Marley’s son, Ziggy Marley, the trailer to Bob Marley: One Love showcases Bob Marley’s ascension to superstardom while also revealing the obstacles and personal struggles who went through on his way to the top of the music charts.

Whether he was laying down classic tracks in the studio or dodging bullets in his hometown of Trenchtown in Kingston, the trailer to One Love promises to delve into the life and times of Bob Marley that many may be familiar with but others had no idea occurred.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly , Ziggy Marley explained what he wanted to do with this film and why it means so much to him.

Entertainment Weekly reports:

While many musical biopics span multiple years of a subject’s life, Bob Marley: One Love is focused on a very specific stretch leading up to Marley’s performance at the One Love Peace Concert in 1978, which happened amidst a violent political crisis in Jamaica.

“We knew from the very beginning that we didn’t want to do a cradle-to-grave story,” Green says. “At this particular period in time, ’76-77, a lot was happening in Bob’s life. It was a period of great creative genius, but he was also dealing with a lot, including cancer. He was challenged as a man, as a father and husband, as a musician. So it’s a snapshot of his life that speaks to his entire life. There are flashes to his earlier life and childhood, but it’s not about when he was born and when he died. We felt this movie was more about how his music lives on and how his message continues to spread.”

We. Can’t. Wait.

Check out the trailer to Bob Marley: One Love below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it hits theaters in 2024.