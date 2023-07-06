Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
NBA star Victor Wembanyama's security won't face charges after slapping Britney Spears in Las Vegas
By Rebecca Cohen,Esme Mazzeo,Azmi Haroun,
8 days ago
Britney Spears was slapped by someone on Victor Wembanyama's security team on Wednesday night, TMZ reported.
The pop star tapped the NBA star on the shoulder to ask for a photo before being hit, TMZ reported.
Police said they investigated a "battery" incident, but made no arrests. Spears will not file charges.
Britney Spears was slapped by someone on NBA star Victor Wembanyama's security team Wednesday night after asking for a photo at a restaurant in Las Vegas, TMZ reported .
Insider could not independently verify that Spears or Victor Wembanyama's team were involved in the altercation. Photos show Wembanyama and Spears at the same restaurant but did not capture the reported incident.
TMZ reported that Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, were out to dinner at Catch in the Aria Hotel with two other friends when Spears spotted Wembanyama.
A fan of his, Spears approached the NBA player and tapped him on his shoulder to ask for a photo, TMZ reported.
The director of team security for the San Antonio Spurs, Damian Smith, then backhanded Spears, knocking her to the ground, according to TMZ.
Smith later apologized to Spears, TMZ reported, adding that when he slapped her, he didn't know who she was.
Spears spoke out about the night in a statement posted to Twitter on Thursday, calling the incident, "traumatic," "cruel and demoralizing."
She said she recognized Wembanyama and approached him to "congratulate him on his success."
"I simply tapped him on the shoulder," Spears wrote. "His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses to fall off my face."
The "Boys" singer has been a fan of the sport since she was young and played on her high school basketball team. Spears also memorably played in a celebrity basketball game in the early 2000s with her ex Justin Timberlake .
