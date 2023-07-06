Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Should the Vikings target CB Marcus Peters in free agency?

By Saivion Mixson,

20 days ago
As we approach training camp, some talented players do not have a place to call home in 2023. With the Minnesota Vikings having $17.8 million in cap space, they could look to add another veteran to the roster.

On the Athletic Football Show podcast, host Robert Mays and SB Nation’s JP Acosta explored their top ten free agents and where they could land before the season starts. One of the players discussed was former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters. Acosta pointed out how Peters did not play up to his standards under new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. Peters is known to be more comfortable playing man-coverage as opposed to Macdonald’s more varied approach to defense.

Acosta describes the current cornerback room for the Minnesota Vikings as an “island of misfit toys” that “needs an adult.” Mekhi Blackmon, a rookie, and Andrew Booth, a second-year player who had an injury-riddled rookie year could start this season. It is a room that could use an infusion of both experience and talent. Marcus Peters would bring both. Not to mention that Brian Flores’ aggressive mindset fits perfectly for Peters. So, what is the hold up?

Mays brought up a counterargument to the Peters signing. As much sense as the signing makes sense, what if it isn’t what the Vikings want for this season? Mays points out that one of the drawbacks to bringing in a veteran corner is that it takes away game reps for the younger players looking to develop.

So, the conversation around signing a talent around Marcus Peters is not whether it makes sense for 2023. It does in many ways. It’s more about the Vikings defining themselves, and which part of the term “competitive rebuild” are they more worried about? Do they want to be more competitive now? Or do they want to evaluate their younger guys, so they know how to rebuild later?

