Previewing the Miami Hurricanes tight ends entering the 2023 season | Summer camp series

The Miami Hurricanes struggled in Year 1 under Mario Cristobal, going 5-7 and missing out on a bowl game. But newcomers and returning players could give Miami fans reasons for hope as the 2023 season gets closer.

Each week, we’ll take a look at Miami’s position groups and see where they stand as the college football season is rapidly approaching.

Last week, we previewed Miami’s wide receivers . Up next is a spot where the Hurricanes are looking for someone to step up: tight end.

Who left

The Hurricanes lost two tight ends this offseason — one to the transfer portal and one to the NFL.

Will Mallory turned pro after the 2022 season, and the Indianapolis Colts picked him in the fifth round. The five-year Miami stalwart racked up 1,544 career receiving yards — the second-most ever among Miami tight ends — with 14 career touchdowns.

Last season, Mallory led the Hurricanes with 538 receiving yards and had three touchdowns on 43 catches. Pro Football Focus gave him a 60.7 offensive grade with a 78.0 receiving grade, 75.2 pass-blocking grade and a 36.6 run-blocking grade.

Kahlil Brantley did not see the field nearly as much. Brantley, an Opa-Locka native who attended Miami Northwestern High, had five catches and 28 receiving yards with one touchdown in his two seasons with the Hurricanes. He played 13 games over those seasons, totaling 82 career offensive snaps.

Brantley left Miami but did not travel far via the portal, landing at Florida Atlantic.

Who returns

Miami brings back three scholarship tight ends from last year’s team, but it remains a question just how much they will produce on the field this year.

The most experienced returning tight end is third-year sophomore Elijah Arroyo, who has shown promise but missed most of last season with an undisclosed leg injury.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end played in four games last year, making five catches for 66 yards before missing the remainder of the season. He played 138 offensive snaps, earning a 54.9 overall offensive grade from Pro Football Focus. He had a 69.1 catching grade with a 53.4 pass-blocking grade and a 43.4 run-blocking grade.

Sophomore Jaleel Skinner is another promising young player at the position. A four-star prospect coming out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Skinner stands in at 6-5 and 235 pounds, making him an appealing receiving target.

Skinner played 145 offensive snaps in his freshman season, catching nine passes for 129 yards and one touchdown. He had a 52.1 offensive grade with a 58 receiving grade, a 68.9 pass-blocking grade and a 35.1 run-blocking grade.

The sophomore said in the spring he has been working on improving his blocking.

“I had to learn to enjoy it,” Skinner said. “Something that I’m actually trying to take pride in. I like doing it more. The more you do it, the better you get at it.”

Blocking is a big part of third-year redshirt freshman Dominic Mammarelli, who also comes back this season after playing in eight games last year. He had just one catch for -2 yards. The 6-foot-4, 248-pound tight end played 65 offensive snaps last year and had the group’s best blocking grades, earning a 62.7 pass-blocking grade and a 61.2 run-blocking grade.

“This is a very big and talented, physical group of tight ends,” Cristobal said in March, “which is going to be really good for us.”

Who arrived

Miami has a new coach to train their tight ends. Stephen Field, who spent four seasons as UM’s tight ends coach, moved to an off-field role that will involve him in multiple aspects of the team and recruiting. Cristobal promoted quality control analyst Cody Woodiel to tight ends coach.

“He’s one of the best up-and-coming coaches in the country, in my opinion,” Cristobal said in March. “Very knowledgeable, smart, he gets after it. He’s been also working with those guys, with coach Field, with coach Mirabal, and it’s a natural transition and it maximizes our ability to be productive.”

There are three newcomers for Woodiel to coach: Oregon transfer Cam McCormick and freshmen Jackson Carver and Riley Williams.

McCormick played parts of five seasons for the Ducks, making 18 catches for 169 yards. The veteran has missed a lot of time due to various injuries. In 2017, he missed part of the season while recovering from rhabdomyolysis brought about by an overly intense workout earlier in the year. He then missed most of the 2018 season and the entirety of the 2018 and 2019 seasons due to a broken ankle. In 2021, he suffered a torn Achilles tendon that limited him to only one game.

“It was tough, missing all that time, you start to feel separated from the team being injured, being away, doing your own kind of rehab,” McCormick said in March. “That was when I took some time to myself to be with my family and just rehab at a slow pace and get back to being fully healthy.”

Last year, McCormick played in 13 games, making 13 catches for 66 yards and three touchdowns. McCormick, who is entering his eighth season of college football, has another year of eligibility after this season.

“This was definitely a fresh start,” McCormick said.

Williams was the higher ranked of the two tight end recruits in UM’s 2023 high-school class. Like Skinner, Williams played for IMG Academy. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound freshman was rated a four-star prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings. He was listed as the No. 4 tight end and No. 109 player in the 2023 class.

Williams, an Under Armour All-American, had eight catches for 133 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Miami also added three-star prospect Jackson Carver, who was listed as the No. 30 tight end and No. 672 player in the class. The freshman tight end measures in at 6-6 and 220 pounds,

“I feel we’re the most versatile tight-end group in the nation right now,” Skinner said. “We’ve got guys that can do it all, and everybody can do everything out there, so that’s something I’m really proud of.”