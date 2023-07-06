Where in the world is Mr. Gresham?

This month local kids will be searching every nook and cranny of their favorite businesses in search of Gresham’s most famous resident, Todd Kirnan, whose likeness gets turned annually into a Where’s Waldo-like scavenger hunt at various small businesses.

During the Where’s Mr. Gresham Scavenger Hunt, hosted by Maggie Mae’s Bookshop, 50 N.W. First St., participants can either pick up a passport in-person or print one off online at maggiemaesbooks.com. Then they explore 25 participating local businesses to spot a small Kirnan figure, wearing a Trail Blazers hat, a red and white striped shirt, and, true to form, carrying a delivery bag to help someone out. Once discovered, they get a stamp/signature for their book.

If you collect at least 10 stamps, return to Maggie Mae’s for a $1 coupon for any “seek and find” activity book and a city of Gresham sticker. If you collect all the stamps, you get an exclusive Mr. Gresham sticker and be entered into a drawing for more prizes from the participating businesses, which includes returning and new locations.

The event began as a "Where's Waldo" branded program. But that was shuttered in 2020 during the pandemic, and in 2021 Maggie Mae's decided to put their own local twist to celebrate Kirnan.

The deadline to return your passport to Maggie Mae’s is Tuesday, Aug. 1. Prize winners will be posted online, at maggiemaesbooks.com, by Friday, Aug. 4.