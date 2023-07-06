Jadyn Davis listed as a top 'impact commit' in 2024 recruiting class

Michigan football has won some and it’s lost some in the 2024 recruiting class. But, the Wolverines did manage to secure the most important ‘win’ of their top prospects.

Once a five-star (though dropping in the recruiting rankings across the board), quarterback Jadyn Davis was the highest priority for the maize and blue this recruiting cycle. The Wolverines finally secured his commitment in March, thus bolstering the class with a solid QB commit a year after not taking one.

ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren took a broad look at 2024 recruiting across the board, and when it came to highlighting the top ‘impact commits’ in the class, Davis was among the five included. ($)

Michigan has won the Big Ten championship the past two seasons with College Football Playoff appearances as well. The expectations continue to rise in Ann Arbor, and the key for the Wolverines is finding a way to keep consistency through recruiting and the transfer portal while finding their specific type of recruit to fit the culture they’ve built. Michigan hadn’t signed an ESPN 300 quarterback since J.J. McCarthy in the 2021 class, and because the quarterback position is so important to consistency on the field, it was imperative that the staff got a signal-caller who fits their system and can eventually take over for McCarthy. The staff believes that Davis can be that guy and give them a chance to stay in the championship conversations. Davis is one of the top quarterbacks in the class, but he has also had a Pied Piper effect on the recruiting trail, helping recruit other top recruits to the class like his wide receiver teammate, Channing Goodwin as well as receiver I’Marion Stewart. It was a win-win for Michigan, which is hoping he is someone who makes an impact early on in his career.

While that’s good news for the maize and blue, Ohio State commit Justin Scott was also included. Scott told On3 that he intended to commit to Michigan football but changed his mind on his visit to Columbus.

