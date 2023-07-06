‘Jesus’ – The Only Option

I recently I saw the words “Give God A Chance” on a yard sign. In another person’s yard I saw a yard sign that read “Make God Great Again.” Such expressions are prevalent in the world today because of the despair in the lives of many people. The despair people feel is real, it is not imaginary, but occurs throughout our society and the world at large. The despair people feel is directly related to the removal of God from His rightful place in the lives of men. Solomon said, “… fear God and keep His commandments” (Ecc. 12:13). The removal of God from our society and from the lives of our children is a scene that has been occurring for decades. The result is that these words of Solomon have no real meaning. Solomon’s words of instruction have no meaning because people do not know God. Those who display such signs like those previously mentioned are like the prophets of old, calling people back to God.

The results of a constant drifting away from God has done great harm to the societies of the world. One example is seen in the fact that many people believe that evolution resulted in the formation of the universe and ultimately mankind. This ideology has left millions with the thought that humans are not created in the image of God, but instead are representatives of small bits of time in the billions of years of the supposed evolutionary process. This ideology has left generations of people hopelessly awaiting the end of a meaningless life. Many people no doubt await their deaths wondering what the meaning of life is, and for many their lives end without them ever trying to understand God and their origins as humans. The real problem is seen in the lives of those who have placed their hope in this world rather than in God; if there is no future beyond this life then the insignificance of our lives becomes unbearable. I once knew a young man (16 years old), who never knew God, who never attended worship services of any kind. He grew up believing that this life was all there was. This young man developed mental issues, became involved in alcohol and various drugs, he later became involved with a young woman. Not long into their relationship she left him for another young man. My acquaintance, in despair, ended his own life. This happened because he placed all his hopes and dreams in another person that eventually let him down. The truth is, we are created to worship and serve something higher than ourselves. This truth has been witnessed in all nations throughout all times. According to the Bible, eternity has been set in our hearts, and we as a species desire to live eternally. This is a theme throughout the Bible. John in Revelation 22:2, describes that eternal abode in human terms so that we might desire to see it. He said, “In the midst of the street of it (Heaven), and on either side of the river, was there the tree of life, which bare twelve manner of fruits, and yielded her fruit every month: and the leaves of the tree were for the healing of the nations.”

One of the contributing factors to some of the mental and emotional issues that we see today are rooted in a lack of having God in one’s life in any real way. It is amazing that many people that are in recovery programs, people that have lived years in despair, eventually acknowledge the need for God in their lives. Many have tried human schemes for happiness, many have turned to drugs and alcohol as a false solution for their ills only to eventually realize that only God can fill the void they feal in their lives.

It is important to know that turning to God is not some short-term solution like trying to use a pill, or a new kind of therapy to make our lives better. Christianity can be difficult at times; this is because Satan is always working against us as a people. However, the Christian life is the best life a person can live. It is a life that is filled with good days (1 Pet. 3:10). We must realize that God deserves our obedience, He deserves our devotion, and worship because of Who He is and what he does for the souls of men. To receive God’s gift of salvation, we must glorify God and bring him offerings through our daily lives (1 Chr. 16:29; Psa. 29:2; 96:8, 100:4). “The earth is the LORD’S, and the fulness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein” (Psa. 24:1). All our possessions belong to the Lord, for He is the creator of all things (Jn. 1:3). Hard times in life can be endured by the people of God (Job 1:20). We cannot become so tied up in this world that we rely on it. Job understood this precept when he said, “Naked came I out of my mother’s womb, and naked shall I return thither: the LORD gave, and the LORD hath taken away; blessed be the name of the LORD” (Job. 1:21). The Bible declares Jesus to be the King of kings, and Lord of lords” (1 Tim. 6:15; Rev. 19:16). It is by Him that all things of this world exist and continues (Col. 1:17; Heb. 1:3). Even our souls belong to God (Ezek. 18:4).

With all this said, God is not a way to salvation, rather, He is the only way of salvation (Acts 16:17). If you are not a Christian, why not come to God through Jesus, He is the only option we have amidst the sin of this world. If you are not a child of God, you can become one today by hearing His Word, believing in Jesus, repenting of sin, confessing His name and being baptized into Jesus. If you need to study with someone or need further assistance let us know by calling (423) 737-2287. Like Joshua of old, choose today whom ye will serve (Josh. 24:15).

(Tony Hoss is minister of the Centerview Church of Christ, Elizabethton)

