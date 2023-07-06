Cameraman Drilled By Wild Throw During Orioles-Yankees Game

Photo: Getty Images

A cameraman was hospitalized after getting hit in the forehead by a wild throw during the game between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees on Wednesday (July 5).

The incident took place when Orioles rookie shortstop tried to throw out Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe at first base, but the throw, instead, sailed high over first baseman Ryan O'Hearn and drilled YES Network cameraman Pete Stendel , the New York Post reports.

Stendel was hospitalized for an orbital fracture before later being released.

“He and his family appreciate everyone’s support,” a YES Network spokesperson said in a statement obtained by the Post .

Stendel appeared to give a peace sign to the crowd as he was transported off the field on a stretcher, with the fans serenading him with "MVP" chants.

YES Network confirmed that Stendel was conscious and underwent tests while hospitalized Wednesday night.

“He had a pretty bad reaction when he got hit,’’ said Yankees outfielder Jake Bauers via the Post . “Our thoughts are with him.”

“We’re definitely praying for him,’’ added Yankees manager Aaron Boone . “I saw pretty well right away. It was very scary.”

Stendel also contributes to New York Mets broadcasts for SNY and famously ran behind closer Edwin Díaz during his Narco entrance onto the field from the bullpen.

“If you’re a Mets fan and watch SNY regularly, I don’t need to tell you about how great Pete Stendel is,” John DeMarsico , director of Mets games on SNY , tweeted . “He’s a living legend and HOF human being.