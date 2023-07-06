Open in App
'Poison pill' doesn't deter Trail Blazers from matching offer sheet

By Sean Keane,

20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FvUox_0nIEn1sv00
Matisse Thybulle.

Dallas put a poison pill in Matisse Thybulle's contract offer. Portland swallowed it anyway.

Due to Thybulle's restricted free agency, Portland had the right to match any deal Thybulle struck with another team. But they have to match it exactly. Which is why Dallas loaded up their offer sheet with provisions they thought the Trail Blazers wouldn't accept, a technique known as a "poison pill."

Portland still took the deal rather than let Thybulle leave for nothing. While Thybulle may have wanted to play with the contending Mavericks, at least he gets half of his large new salary before the season even begins. And he has the option of becoming a free agent two years into the deal, while still having the security of guaranteed money in 2025-26.

It might make Thybulle more difficult to trade, but in the wake of Damian Lillard's trade request, the Blazers want to hang on to every young asset they have. Without Lillard, they're not going to compete anyway, and so they can be patient with their future-facing moves. Plus, on a team with a plethora of young offensive-minded players like Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe, Thybulle ensures Portland can at least guard one opposing player.

This means Dallas is still shopping for defensive help, a day after trading for another restricted free agent, Grant Williams, in a deal where Boston netted two second-round picks. Perhaps they should have offered Portland an incentive instead of a poison pill. As the old saying goes, you get more free agents with honey than with vinegar.

