The Killers announce intimate First Avenue show ahead of Target Field gig

By Tommy Wiita,

20 days ago

Rock band The Killers are playing an intimate gig at First Avenue, the night before they play before 40,000 fans at Target Field.

The show is scheduled for Thursday, July 13, with presale tickets going on sale Friday at noon, with tickets for the general public available Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.

Tickets will cost $95 plus fees via AXS.com.

Comprised of Brandon Flowers, Ronnie Vannucci, Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer, The Killers have received countless awards and nominations since the band was formed in 2003.

They've sold over 25 million albums worldwide and headlined multiple big name festivals.

The band is the headline act for the first night of the inaugural TC Summer Fest on at Target Field on Saturday, July 14 .

