Open in App
NOLA.com

Saltwater wedge prompts Gov. Edwards to declare state of emergency in Plaquemines

By MARK SCHLEIFSTEIN,

20 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kidnapping suspect dies by suicide near Harvey intersection after chase: JPSO
Harvey, LA7 hours ago
It's not "Climate Change" causing catastrophic flooding, it's an environmentalist war on flood control doing the damage.
Montpelier, VT14 days ago
A rare infection of Ignatzschineria larvae bacteremia emerges in Kentucky, prompting medical community to take notice
Lexington, KY22 days ago
Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Alaska Peninsula, Triggering Local Tsunami Warnings
Sand Point, AK11 days ago
Chief Justice Announces Suspension of Civil and Matrimonial Trials Due to Judicial Vacancies
Passaic, NJ15 days ago
In double homicide at West Bank house, suspect indicted with murder
Marrero, LA9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy