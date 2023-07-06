Open in App
Chicago White Sox Lose Another Reliever to Injured List

By Brady Farkas,

20 days ago

The Chicago White Sox , already out reliever Liam Hendriks, have placed reliever Joe Kelly on the injured list with an elbow problem.

The following update comes from the Rotowire fantasy baseball portal:

Kelly was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right elbow inflammation, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

ANALYSIS
Kelly closed out June on a strong note but allowed two runs in each of his first two appearances in July. Now he'll be down for at least the next couple weeks. Nicholas Padilla is taking his spot in the bullpen.

The 35-year-old Kelly is 1-4 this season with a 4.82 ERA in 28 games. He's struck out 37 batters in 28.0 innings.

He's in his 12th year in the big leagues with the Cardinals, Red Sox, Dodgers and White Sox. Lifetime, he's 52-36 with a 3.97 ERA. He's spent time as both a starter and a reliever in his career.

He was a valuable part of the Red Sox bullpen in 2018, helping them win the World Series by appearing in 73 games.

Hopefully the All-Star break will allow him to get healthier so that he doesn't end up missing many games for the White Sox, who are on the outskirts of the playoff race.

Chicago enters play on Thursday at 37-50 and 7.5 games back in the American League Central.

They'll have a doubleheader with the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday before wrapping up the first half of the season with a series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

As for Hendriks, he will be throwing a bullpen this weekend as he attempts to come back.

