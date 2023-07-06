This Stat Shows Just How Much the Houston Astros Own the Seattle Mariners

The Houston Astros host the Seattle Mariners on Thursday for the first game of a four-game series.

The two division rivals haven't had much of a rivalry over the last several years, with the Astros winning the World Series in 2017 and knocking the M's out of the playoffs en route to another title in 2022.

The Mariners embarked on a rebuild in 2019 and 2020 before rebounding in 2021, but it hasn't mattered much against Houston.

In fact, this stat from @OptaSTATS shows just how much the Astros have dominated the Mariners since 2019.

Since the beginning of the 2019 season, the @astros have 32 wins at home against the Mariners (regular season & playoffs). That is the most home wins by any MLB club against a single opponent in that time.

The Astros beat the Mariners twice in Houston during the playoffs in 2022, including a walk-off winner in Game 1 of that ALDS.

The Mariners actually took a series from Houston this year in Seattle, but the Astros have accelerated lately. Entering play on Thursday, the Astros have won eight of 10 games and are 49-38. They are now just 2.0 games back of the first-place Texas Rangers in the American League West.

The Mariners, on the other hand, are a frustrating 42-43 and 8.0 games back. They have won four of their last five games, however.

Despite the Astros recent hot streak, this may be the chance for the M's to make some noise in Houston. The 'Stros are out injured superstars Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve, as well as Michael Brantley.

First pitch on Thursday is 8:10 p.m. ET.

Follow Fastball on FanNation in social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by LIKING us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN .You can also subscribe to "The Payoff Pitch" podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.