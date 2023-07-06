Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: July 6–9

S ee new independent films, attend dramatic modern opera, don your pirate g”arr”b for a swashbuckling soiree, drink craft lagers at a beer fest, see a poetry slam featuring local artists, and boogie down to a 1970s concert at these weekend events.

OTR Film Fest 2023

The annual film fest, which bills itself as “the nation’s premier diversity film festival led by the disability community,” runs this weekend at locations around the neighborhood. The fest is organized by LADD Inc. (Living Arrangements for the Developmentally Disabled) and will feature 27 ticketed film presentations, including 16 single-feature movies and the rest two or more titles as part of a package. Grab your popcorn and find more indie and art film highlights this month here .

July 6–8, multiple locations around Over-the-Rhine

Cincinnati Opera presents The Knock

Catch the final performances of the Cincinnati Opera’s intimate production focused on the dramatic stories of wartime spouses bracing for news from abroad.

July 7, 7:30 pm, Wilks Studio at Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Summer Pirate Party at Samuel Adams Taproom

Yo ho ho and a bottle of beer! To mark the return release of the fruity, cocktail-inspired, and rum-barreled age Blackbeard’s Vacation, don your eyepatches and attend a free pirate-themed party at the Sam Adams Taproom, where you’ll also find Summer Ale specials and live music.

July 7 & 8, 1727 Logan St., Over-the-Rhine

2nd Annual Lagerfest at Northern Row

This unique beer fest specializes in what may be the most oft-misunderstood and under-appreciated brew of all: lager. Try varieties from several city breweries all in one place—including a Northern Row and Nine Giant collab—and take guided tours of the pre-Prohibition lager tunnels beneath our feet. You’ll also enjoy live music, exclusive merchandise, special to-go beers, and food specials.

July 8, noon – 6 pm, Northern Row Brewery & Distillery, 111 W. McMicken Ave., Over-the-Rhine

DuWaup’s Poetry Slam at Artsville

Kimberly “DuWaup” Bolden hosts this 16-poet, three-round poetry slam for a chance to win more than $700 in cash and prizes. Don’t miss tunes from award-winning DJ Queen Celines and special guest performances by up-and-coming artists and entertainers.

July 8, 5 pm, Artsville, 5021 Whetsel Ave., Madisonville

Boogie Nights with the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra

You’ll want to put on your boogie shoes for these free outdoor concerts. Travel back to the era of far-out grooves, big hair, and bell bottoms with the KSO’s Boogie Band and vocalists. They’re bringing the funk with a program of hits by Donna Summer, KC & the Sunshine Band, ABBA, The Village People, The Bee-Gees, Kool & the Gang, and many more.

July 8, 7:30 pm, Devou Park Bandshell, 1 Bandshell Blvd., Covington; July 9, 7:30 pm, Tower Park Amphitheater, 900 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas

Second Sunday on Main

For its 19th year, this hip street festival returns this weekend with Music City on Main, a free festival of arts and music programming. SSOM also hosts a diverse vendor market, the Water Bark by Pet Wants , and the SSOM biergarten and lounge pouring Sam Adams beer and Revel OTR wine.

July 9, noon – 5 pm, Main Street between 12th and Liberty streets, Over-the-Rhine

