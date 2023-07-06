Patriots Target DeAndre Hopkins: 'Playing Until I'm 37!'

If (or merely when?) the New England Patriots sign coveted free-agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins , they'll be getting a player that apparently plans on being around for a while. In fact, the 31-year-old, five-time All-Pro says he might even play until he's 37.

In a post to his new Threads account , Hopkins says he won't retire until he's no longer a 1,000-yard receiver. Writes Hopkins:

"I'll retire from football when I'm not a 1k-yard receiver. With that said, I was on pace for 1,400 yards last year—one significant injury in 11 years. I might be playing till I’m 37 the way I feel."

The Patriots remain the favorites to sign Hopkins , who was released this offseason by the Arizona Cardinals. He has visited both New England and the Tennessee Titans - and received contract offers from both - though reports indicate other teams might be "lurking" to sign him before the start of NFL training camps later this month.

Hopkins topped 1,000 yards in six of his first eight seasons in the league, falling short by 198 yards as a rookie in 2013 and by only 46 yards in 2016. He enjoyed All-Pro seasons of 1,521, 1,378, 1,572, 1,165 and 1,407 yards. His last two seasons in Arizona, however, were plagued by injuries and Hopkins only produced 572 and 717 yards while playing just 19 of a possible 33 games.

In his last full season (2020), Hopkins caught 115 passes for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns. Departed receiver Jakobi Meyers led the Pats in 2022 with only 804 yards and New England hasn't boasted a 1,000-yard receiver since Tom Brady threw to Julian Edelman in 2019.

