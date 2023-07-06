Josh Allen has hilarious reaction to how other teams gameplan against him

Josh Allen was called out during the Bussin' With The Boys podcast.

The franchise quarterback is a unicorn on the football field. If he isn't throwing 80-yard bombs with an injured UCL , or hurdling linebackers at midfield, he's doing something else crazy in hopes of willing his team to victory.

However, in a recent podcast, former Tenessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan opened up on the game plan when going against Allen, specifically what other teams think he may struggle with.

Lewan immediately spilled the beans by asking, "Do you know your stats rolling out right to left?" He continued after being asked by Allen which side was worse. "When you roll out to your left, it's not as good as rolling out to your right... that is the gameplan against you."

Allen had just two hilarious words when being told this information: "oh no."

The experts at Cover One quickly took to Twitter after diving into the research to dispel the idea that Allen is bad at rolling out to the left as opposed to the right, further proving just how difficult it is to gameplan against him.

Needless to say, the Bills Mafia or Josh Allen probably don't need to worry too much about Allen rolling left or right, he's dominant in both areas. Once again, Allen with his humor has shown why he is the perfect franchise quarterback for Buffalo. Gameplan for him rolling left or right, it doesn't matter.

Taking a look back at what happened with the gameplan against Allen against the Titans this past season, it clearly didn't work for Tenessee. If they were trying to limit Allen, they failed miserably.

Allen, during the Monday Night Football home-opener against the Titans , finished the game going 26-38 with 317 yards and 4 touchdowns, all while not playing in the fourth quarter.

Maybe teams should revisit their strategy against Allen, or they can keep assuming he struggles in certain areas and then get lit up for over 300 yards and four touchdowns, that's fine with us too.

Featured image via Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports