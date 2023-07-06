Open in App
Powder

Timberline Lodge Set To Open With Skiing And Mountain Biking This Weekend

By Matt Lorelli,

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ASfW6_0nIEUhmR00

Timberline Lodge , the iconic ski resort located high on Oregon's Mount Hood, is welcoming skiers and snowboarders back for another summer of sliding on snow.

Meanwhile, Timberline's employees are preparing for the resort's bike park to open. The resort has just announced that the park will open this Saturday, July 8th.

Check out the announcement below:

Full Caption: "Timberline Bike Park opens this Saturday, July 8th! We’re opening with Gravy Train, The Rock, Re-Align, Brobi-Wan, Xerces, and AntFarm as we wait for the snow to melt in Arctic Circle. The bike park will be open daily, 9am-4pm.

Hotel guests and summer snow skiers/riders get 50% off bike park tickets during their visit. On weekdays, bike park tickets are buy-one-get-one-half-off!

Come shred some dirt with us!"

Two sport days are all the rage during summer at Timberline. It appears that this Saturday will be the first of many multi-sport summer days to come.

Timberline Lodge remains open for skiing through most of the summer thanks to snow farming and preservation techniques used throughout the winter. The resort also utilizes a high-alpine lift that only runs in the summer.

Check out how Timberline Lodge "farms" snow below:

Timberline Lodge and Mammoth Mountain , California are the only two ski resorts still open in North America.

Starting on Saturday, both will be open for skiing and mountain biking.

What a time to be alive.

