Open in App
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Is Texas still a cheap place to live? Here’s how affordable it is based on 2023 data

By Megan Cardona,

20 days ago

Texas is the second-most populated state in the United States with a population of over 30 million.

Between 2000 to 2022, Texas gained 9,085,073 residents which was more than any other state, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

No state income tax, a booming job market and affordable cost of living are some of the common reasons why people are moving to the Lone Star State , according to real estate company Redfin.

However, data from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center shows Texas is not among the states with the lowest cost of living.

Places with lowest cost of living in 2023

These are the five states with the lowest cost of living according to MERIC data:

5. Alabama

4. Missouri

3. Kansas

2. Oklahoma

1. Mississippi

Is Texas a cheap place to live?

Overall cost of living in Texas ranks the state as more affordable than most in the U.S.

Despite its popularity among people looking to relocate, Texas is not in the top ten states with an overall low cost of living. Certain expenses in the state, like utilities and health care costs, scored higher than other states with an overall high cost of living.

Texas ranked 17 in states with lowest cost of living, according to composite cost of living index data for the first quarter of 2023. Its overall cost of living index was 93 — the lowest was Mississippi at 85.3 and the highest was Hawaii at 179.

Here is a breakdown of the how certain expenses scored in Texas. The cost of living index scale ranged from 96.6 or less to 134.5 or more.

  • Groceries: 94.8
  • Housing: 84.2
  • Utilities: 105.7
  • Transportation: 92.6
  • Health: 94.1

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Royse City police looking for 16-year-old girl who was last seen Saturday morning
Royse City, TX1 day ago
FOUND! Alicia Navarro Walks Into Police Station After Disappearing Four Years Ago
Glendale, AZ4 hours ago
Another Local Restaurant Fails Health Inspection
Tucson, AZ23 days ago
Teen identified as second victim shot in north Fort Worth double homicide, officials say
Fort Worth, TX5 days ago
A new Italian restaurant is coming to the TCU area of Fort Worth. But this one’s different
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
14 restaurants were reinspected; roaches, rat droppings seen in latest Dallas inspections
Dallas, TX5 days ago
Tom Herman says he will talk about his time at Texas. Right after he does this.
Austin, TX1 day ago
High Fire Danger In Oregon; Road Closures; Evacuation Warnings. Be Aware, Be Prepared!
Banks, OR9 days ago
Reward offered for information in case of missing Douglas woman as five-month mark approaches
Douglas, GA28 days ago
Restaurant scored low, closed for fly infestation in latest Fort Worth inspections
Fort Worth, TX4 days ago
Giant Squirrel Sighting Explained
Alameda, CA5 days ago
One person shot in Fort Worth’s north side early Monday, police report
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Man struck, killed by vehicle on Interstate 20 in south Fort Worth, police say
Fort Worth, TX13 hours ago
Police are investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Grand Prairie on Interstate 30
Grand Prairie, TX4 days ago
Portillo’s ‘Beef Bus’ to serve Chicago-style hot dogs at this North Texas parking lot
Allen, TX1 day ago
North Texas man awarded $26.5 million over postal truck crash that left him quadriplegic
Grand Prairie, TX1 day ago
Amazon Deliveryman Hit in Head with Bottle, Robbed
Manhattan, NY12 hours ago
More guns, drugs and cash seized by the SAPD in early July
Santa Ana, CA16 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy