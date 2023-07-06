Open in App
HOLAUSA

Shakira and her kids enjoy their beach day in Costa Rica

By Maria Loreto,

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wP9Ml_0nIETXrq00

Shakira ’s summer has been filled with travel plans. Before her showstopping appearance at Paris Fashion Week where she struck a chord with her “No” outfit, Shakira spent some days in Costa Rica with her kids.

RELATED:

Shakira and Camila Cabello share sweet moment at Paris Fashion Week show

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez twinning in same Viktor & Rolf look: Who wore it best?

Shakira, Cardi B and Camila Cabello together at the Fendi Haute Couture show in Paris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49xZJJ_0nIETXrq00
Shakira in Costa Rica GrosbyGroup

Photos show Shakira with some friends and her kids at the beach. The group laughs together and looks at the surf as they hold their surfboards and get ready to jump in.

Shakira was wearing some sunglasses, a surf shirt, and Hurley shorts, and looked happy to spend some time at the beach and under the sun. One of Shakira’s kids is spotted in the photograph and is wearing some orange swim trunks and plenty of sunscreen on his face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ay85g_0nIETXrq00
Shakira and her family in Costa Rica GrosbyGroup

Shakira is often the subject of the media. Over the past week, she appeared at Viktor & Rolf’s fashion show in Paris with one of the most meme-able oufits ever: A white trench coat that makes a big 3D “No” at the shoulders’ section.

Shakira sat front row at the show alongside Camila Cabello . Shakira shared an Instagram post showing the two wagging their finger at the camera. “Hanging with Camila!” Shakira captioned the post. Camila celebrated the moment by sharing the post on her Instagram story and writing, “La reina!”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Giant Squirrel Sighting Explained
Alameda, CA5 days ago
Amazon Deliveryman Hit in Head with Bottle, Robbed
Manhattan, NY15 hours ago
Man in Wheelchair Robbed at Gunpoint
Bronx, NY8 days ago
NY Billionaire is Buying Property in Specific Areas of Florida Believing Wealthy New Yorkers Will Continue to Move There
New York City, NY5 days ago
Woman Kidnapped, Objects Ejected Through Window Onto Popular Pool Area At Caesars Palace.
Las Vegas, NV12 days ago
The "Best" All You Can Eat Buffet in America is in Florida, and Features Southern Favorites with Amish Scratch Cooking
Sarasota, FL8 days ago
The fastest-growing city in California is now mostly Asian
Dublin, CA18 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy