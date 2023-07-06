Shakira and her kids enjoy their beach day in Costa Rica

Shakira ’s summer has been filled with travel plans. Before her showstopping appearance at Paris Fashion Week where she struck a chord with her “No” outfit, Shakira spent some days in Costa Rica with her kids.

Photos show Shakira with some friends and her kids at the beach. The group laughs together and looks at the surf as they hold their surfboards and get ready to jump in.

Shakira was wearing some sunglasses, a surf shirt, and Hurley shorts, and looked happy to spend some time at the beach and under the sun. One of Shakira’s kids is spotted in the photograph and is wearing some orange swim trunks and plenty of sunscreen on his face.

Shakira is often the subject of the media. Over the past week, she appeared at Viktor & Rolf’s fashion show in Paris with one of the most meme-able oufits ever: A white trench coat that makes a big 3D “No” at the shoulders’ section.

Shakira sat front row at the show alongside Camila Cabello . Shakira shared an Instagram post showing the two wagging their finger at the camera. “Hanging with Camila!” Shakira captioned the post. Camila celebrated the moment by sharing the post on her Instagram story and writing, “La reina!”