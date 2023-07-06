Open in App
16 Hawxhurst Road, Monroe, NY 10950, Monroe, NY 10950 - $499,000

By Daily Voice,

20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vjuzB_0nIEPPws00
Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Check out the details of this listing:

  • Type: Property
  • MLS ID: H6257239
  • 2273 Square Feet
  • 1 acres
  • Built in 1968
  • 4 Bedroom
  • 1 Bathroom
  • 1 Half Bath
  • Estimated Taxes: $11,198
  • School District: Monroe-Woodbury

The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.

The source of the displayed data is either the property owner or public record provided by non-governmental third parties. It is believed to be reliable but not guaranteed.

Information Copyright 2023, OneKey™ MLS. All Rights Reserved. Data displayed may be a portion of, and not a complete set of all listings published in the MLS. The listing broker’s offer of compensation is made only to participants of the MLS where the listing is filed.

