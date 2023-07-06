Open in App
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Toxic gas leak in South Africa kills at least 17 people, including children

By By Zahid Mahmood and Hira Humayun, CNN,

8 days ago

(CNN) — At least 17 people have died from nitrate gas inhalation following a gas leak at an informal settlement camp in South Africa, according to state media.

A disaster management agency official earlier said on Wednesday night that at least 24 people had died at the Angelo squatter camp in the city of Boksburg , but the death toll was revised to 17, public broadcaster SABC said, citing the Premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi.

Lesufi confirmed that 16 people had died and according to SABC, another person died at the Tambo Memorial Hospital in the early hours of the morning.

Children are among the dead and search and rescue operations are ongoing, local media reported.

The leak came from a gas cylinder containing nitrate oxide at the informal settlement, William Ntlad, spokesperson for the Disaster and Emergency Management Services said.

Ntladi said emergency services received the call just after 8 pm local time Wednesday.

He said an initial investigation indicates the leak could be linked to illegal mining activity in the area.

Illegal mining, mostly for gold, has remained rife in South Africa and costs the country millions of dollars each year.

Known as “zama zamas,” they make up thousands of illegal miners who swarm the disused gold mines of Johannesburg.

Last month, the country’s Department of Mineral and Energy Resources said around 31 suspected illegal miners who were believed to be nationals of neighboring Lesotho had died in a ventilation shaft in the country’s Free State province.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Where to get Free Fries This Thursday for National French Fry Day!
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Homeless man killed in accident
Garden Grove, CA18 days ago
More guns, drugs and cash seized by the SAPD in early July
Santa Ana, CA4 days ago
Two suspects charged in connection to Douglas shooting shortly after being released from jail on other felony charges
Douglas, GA10 days ago
The most expensive fruit in California costs $60
San Francisco, CA19 hours ago
The eighth body farm in the United States is located in Virginia
Manassas, VA18 hours ago
Plano man sentenced to life in prison after police found 47 up-skirt, undressing videos in his phone
Plano, TX15 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
76 Year Old King County Man Loses Home After Scammer Steal Life Savings
Snoqualmie, WA18 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy