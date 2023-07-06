Louis Vuitton Relaunches the Tambour as a Sleek Sports Watch With an Integrated Bracelet

The French fashion house had decided to reimagine one of its more popular watches, the Tambour . More than two decades into its life, the timepiece has evolved into a sports watch with an integrated bracelet.
Since arriving on the scene in 2002, the Tambour has been used as a test bed by the maison . The drum-style timepiece has served as the basis for several daring stylistic experiments—to mixed results. Now, though, under the supervision of watch director Jean Arnault, the timepiece has been treated to a distinctive redesign that offers a preview of what is in store for the brand’s horological output going forward.
The first new version of the watch is the Tambour Steel . Although it carries the name and case shape of previous Tambours, that’s about it. The biggest change, of course, is that the stainless-steel watch has an integrated bracelet made of the same material that gives it a much sleeker feel. The streamlined case measure 40 mm case and is 8.5 mm thick, which is a new low for the model. The dial, available in blue or grey, has a throwback feel thanks to its white-gold hands, applied Arabic numerals, and a small-seconds display at six o’clock. The changes, both big and small, give the watch a look that is at once modern and timeless.
The Tambour Steel is powered by the calibre LFT023 automatic movement. It has a 22-karat rose-gold micro-rotor, 31 jewels and a power reserve of approximately 50 hours. The watch is also water-resistant up to 50 meters (just shy of 165 feet).
“With this launch, we seek to open a new chapter in the history of the Maison’s watchmaking by creating a watch with strong horological credentials while identifiably Louis Vuitton in style.” Arnault said in a statement.
Comments / 0