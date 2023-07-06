Louis Vuitton Relaunches the Tambour as a Sleek Sports Watch With an Integrated Bracelet



Louis Vuitton knows you need to shake things up from time to time.

From Jay-Z's Patek to Mbappe's Hublot, the 5 Wildest Watches We Saw at the White Party



The French fashion house had decided to reimagine one of its more popular watches, the Tambour . More than two decades into its life, the timepiece has evolved into a sports watch with an integrated bracelet.



Since arriving on the scene in 2002, the Tambour has been used as a test bed by the maison . The drum-style timepiece has served as the basis for several daring stylistic experiments—to mixed results. Now, though, under the supervision of watch director Jean Arnault, the timepiece has been treated to a distinctive redesign that offers a preview of what is in store for the brand’s horological output going forward.

Who Needs Color? Hublot's Newest Big Bang Watch Makes the Case for Gray

Louis Vuitton Tambour Steel with a grey dial



The first new version of the watch is the Tambour Steel . Although it carries the name and case shape of previous Tambours, that’s about it. The biggest change, of course, is that the stainless-steel watch has an integrated bracelet made of the same material that gives it a much sleeker feel. The streamlined case measure 40 mm case and is 8.5 mm thick, which is a new low for the model. The dial, available in blue or grey, has a throwback feel thanks to its white-gold hands, applied Arabic numerals, and a small-seconds display at six o’clock. The changes, both big and small, give the watch a look that is at once modern and timeless.



The Tambour Steel is powered by the calibre LFT023 automatic movement. It has a 22-karat rose-gold micro-rotor, 31 jewels and a power reserve of approximately 50 hours. The watch is also water-resistant up to 50 meters (just shy of 165 feet).

Louis Vuitton Tambour Steel with a blue dial



“With this launch, we seek to open a new chapter in the history of the Maison’s watchmaking by creating a watch with strong horological credentials while identifiably Louis Vuitton in style.” Arnault said in a statement.



You’ll be able to buy the Tambour Steel in September, with both dial colors priced at $18,500 . And don’t worry if you prefer the older version of the timepiece. Past iterations, such as the Tambour Horizon Light Up and Tambour Moon Dial , are still up for grabs.

David Beckham Rocks a Gold Tudor to Wimbledon That'll Cost You as Much as a Rolex