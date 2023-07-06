Open in App
Spain weather warning as Brits face ‘level 1 heat alert’ in Benidorm, Ibiza and Majorca with temperatures hitting 42C

By Iona Cleave,

20 days ago

BRITISH holidaymakers have been warned of a "Level 1 heat alert" across Spain as sweltering 42C weather is on its way.

The first sizzling heatwave of the summer will hit popular resorts such as Benidorm and the islands of Majorca, Menorca and Ibiza, according to Spain's meteorological agency AEMET.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VaKM0_0nIEMMaG00
The latest heat map shows roasting temperatures forecast over Spain's east coast and Majorca Credit: majorcadailybulletin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BRRWY_0nIEMMaG00
British holidaymakers have been warned of 42C temperatures in the coming days Credit: Getty

On Saturday, temperatures are expected to reach between 38C and 40C - but the sweltering heat wave will continue upwards in the following days.

By Tuesday, AEMET expects a peak of 42C, which will feel even hotter owing to high humidity.

The hardest hit areas will be the Balearic Islands - Majorca, Menorca, Ibiza, Formentera and Cabrera.

At this time of year on the islands, Brits are usually tanning themselves in balmy temperatures of around 30C.

“We are currently recording temperatures slightly above normal, one or two degrees above normal,” María José Guerrero, a spokesperson for AEMET told Majorca Daily.

Spain has been suffering from an exceedingly hot summer so far, and holidaymakers were warned in June of an "extremely hot" time ahead.

AEMET predicted a "high probability" that the country will experience a summer that is hotter than normal.

Rubén Del Campo, a spokesperson for AEMET stated that June's data showed a continuation of the extremely high temperatures the country suffered last year,.

He said: "We can say that [summer] will be among the hottest in recent decades."

The heat has already been building in Spain after the country registered its hottest spring on record as well as its second driest.

Del Campo added: "We are already getting used to records, March and April were very warm, and May was normal.

"This year is the second warmest spring in the historical series. Surface water temperatures recorded in 2022 were the highest since at least 1940."

Last year was Spain's hottest since records began in 1961, and three intense heatwaves spanned 41 days - the most ever.

Temperatures reached a record high of 47.6C in the southern city of Cordoba on August 3.

And last May, a freak heatwave saw temperatures across Spain hit as high as 40C.

