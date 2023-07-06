HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing... and Inside the Rockets, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from H-Town and beyond concerning the NBA Free Agency...

JULY 6 ROCKETS SIGN VETERAN GUARD AARON HOLIDAY TO ONE-YEAR DEAL

According to ESPN , the Rockets signed veteran guard Aaron Holiday to a one-year deal Thursday afternoon.

Holiday is joining the Rockets after a short stint with the Atlanta Hawks, where he appeared in 63 games and averaged 3.9 points and 1.4 assists in 13.4 minutes played. The 26-year-old guard is the youngest brother of fellow NBA players Jrue and Justin Holiday.

JULY 2 SUNS SIGN FORMER ROCKETS GUARD ERIC GORDON

According to The Athletic , former Rockets guard Eric Gordon agreed to a two-year deal worth $6 million to sign with the Phoenix Suns. Gordon, 34, became a free agent after the Los Angeles Clippers decided not to guarantee his $21 million contract last week.

The Athletic added Gordon chose the Suns over a handful of teams, which included a reunion with the Rockets. Gordon averaged 11 points in 22 games with the Clippers, who acquired him from Houston at the February trade deadline.

JULY 2 ROCKETS RE-SIGN DARIUS DAYS, TREVOR HUDGINS

The Rockets announced on Sunday that they re-signed forward Darius Days and guard Trevor Hudgins to two-way contracts.

Days spent most of 2022-23 assigned to the Rockets G League affiliate team, Rio Grande Valley Vipers, and earned All-NBA G League Second Team honors. In 29 regular season games for the Vipers, Days averaged 24.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.0 3-pointers made.

Hudgins signed a two-way contract with Houston after he went undrafted during the 2022 NBA Draft. In 28 regular season games for Rio Grande Valley, Hudgins averaged 20.0 points, 6.1 assists and 4.5 3-pointers made.

JULY 1 ROCKETS AGREE TO ONE-YEAR DEAL WITH JEFF GREEN

The Rockets' latest acquisition may not have been James Harden, but the franchise did reunite with one of their former players. According to HoopsHype , the Rockets signed veteran forward Jeff Green to a one-year deal worth $6 million.

Green is coming off a season where he played 56 games with the Denver Nuggets and won his first career NBA championship. Green is entering his 16th season in the league. He played 18 games for the Rockets during the 2019-20 campaign.

JULY 1 ROCKETS ACQUIRE PATTY MILLS IN TRADE FROM NETS

The Rockets spent all of Saturday revamping their subpar roster. According to The Athletic , the Rockets have acquired veteran guard Patty Mills in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

Mills is joining the Rockets after shooting 36.6 percent from deep while averaging 6.2 points in 40 games for the Nets last season.

JULY 1 ROCKETS, DILLON BROOKS TO MEET SATURDAY

The Rockets are currently in the running for their second highly sought-after free-agent target, Dillon Brooks. According to The Athletic , the Rockets will meet with Brooks on Saturday.

Brooks has already met with the Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers. Los Angeles is out of the running following its acquisition of Gabe Vincent.

JUNE 30 KYRIE IRVING RETURNS TO MAVERICKS

Another free-agent target is off the market for the Rockets. As reported by The Athletic , eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving has signed a three-year, $126 million deal to return to the Dallas Mavericks.

Irving joined Dallas in February following a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. He has averaged 27.0 points and 6.0 assists in 20 games with the Mavericks.

JUNE 30 ROCKETS FAIL TO LAND BROWN AND KUZMA

The first 30 minutes of NBA free agency have not been kind to the Rockets. According to ESPN, Houston missed the opportunity to land Bruce Brown Jr. and Kyle Kuzma Friday evening.

After helping the Denver Nuggets win the 2023 NBA championship title, Brown signed a two-year, $45 million deal to join the Indiana Pacers.

Following a career year where he averaged 21.2 points, Kuzma re-signed with the Washington Wizards on a four-year, $102 million contract. Both players were rumored to be targets for the Rockets before hitting the open market.

JUNE 30 DILLON BROOKS AND BROOK LOPEZ TO MEET WITH THE ROCKETS

The Rockets are a few hours away from the start of free agency, and according to the Athletic , Houston has meetings set with primary targets Dillon Brooks and Brook Lopez. All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving is also expected to meet with the Rockets.

Other free agents Houston is interested in meeting with are Bruce Brown, Kyle Kuzma and Fred Van Vleet.

JUNE 29 ROCKETS EXERCISE TEAM OPTION TO KEEP K.J. MARTIN:

The Rockets have decided K.J. Martin 's immediate future. As reported by The Athletic , Houston has exercised its team option on Martin for the 2023-24 season. He is slated to make $1.9 million next season.

Martin averaged 12.7 points on 56.9 percent shooting and 5.5 rebounds across 82 games. A source told Inside the Rockets that Houston will "likely" sign him to an extension this summer.

The Rockets have extended qualifying offers to second-year prospects Darius Days and Trevor Hudgins, which would make them restricted free agents.

JUNE 29 ROCKETS EXERCISE TEAM OPTION TO KEEP K.J. MARTIN:

The Rockets have decided K.J. Martin 's immediate future. As reported by The Athletic , Houston has exercised its team option on Martin for the 2023-24 season. He is slated to make $1.9 million next season.

Martin averaged 12.7 points on 56.9 percent shooting and 5.5 rebounds across 82 games. A source told Inside the Rockets that Houston will "likely" sign him to an extension this summer.

The Rockets have extended qualifying offers to second-year prospects Darius Days and Trevor Hudgins, which would make them restricted free agents.

JUNE 28 IS JAMES HARDEN OUT OF THE RUNNING FOR THE ROCKETS:

The Rockets have been a major free-agency destination for James Harden since December. But two days before the future Hall-of-Famer hits the open market, Kelly Iko said Houston could be out of the running for Harden.

"In recent days I’ve understood that Houston is no longer an option for James. I would call them out of the running. From the Rockets’ perspective, that makes sense considering James was never interested in taking any kind of discount.”

Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, said the franchise is interested in retaining Harden since their season ended on May 14.

JUNE 27 ROCKETS TO OFFER FRED VANVLEET A TWO-YEAR CONTRACT?

Toronto Raptors Fred VanVleet is entering free agency on Friday as one of the top point guards on the market. And according to Yahoo Sports , the Rockets could make a significant two-year contract offer for the veteran guard.

"While staying with the Raptors still sounds like it’s on the table for both parties, Houston is prepared to offer VanVleet a very competitive deal, while all those whispers about a James Harden return have noticeably decreased in recent weeks." Jake Fischer per

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

Want even more Houston Rockets news? Check out the SI.com team page here