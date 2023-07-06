Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
Page Six
Shirtless Jon Hamm, bikini-clad wife Anna Osceola pack on PDA during Mallorca honeymoon
By Leah Bitsky,
20 days ago
Don Draper’s still got it.
Newlyweds Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola were seen enjoying their PDA-filled honeymoon on a beach in Mallorca, Spain, on Wednesday.
The actor, 52, and his “Mad Men” co-star, 35, kissed and cuddled as they galavanted in the sand while celebrating their recent nuptials in photos obtained by Page Six.
At one point, Hamm gave Osceola a big smooch on the lips. In another sweet moment, they were spotted flirtatiously giggling.
The couple took a dip in the sparkling Mediterranean Sea as they soaked up the Spanish heat. Hamm was seen diving with perfect form into the waves while Osceola jumped in feet first with her eyes closed.
Osceola showed off her toned figure in a sexy yellow string bikini and finished her vacation look with casual green sandals and some gold jewelry.
Hamm, meanwhile, flaunted his fit frame by going shirtless in baby blue swim trunks. At one point, he wore sunglasses and a white bucket hat to protect his face from the scorching sun.
“Ideally, it gives you and your partner a sense of stability and comfort and an identifying capacity that is better, deeper, richer than ‘it’s my girlfriend’ or ‘my boyfriend’ or what have you,” he said on the iHeart podcast “Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi” days before his wedding.
The “Top Gun: Maverick” star added, “It’s exciting because it’s all potential, it’s all possibility and it’s all positive.”
And while he admitted to a “mind-numbing” wedding planning process, Hamm said “a sort of calm settled over [him]” right before he walked down the aisle.
Comments / 0