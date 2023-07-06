Open in App
Shirtless Jon Hamm, bikini-clad wife Anna Osceola pack on PDA during Mallorca honeymoon

By Leah Bitsky,

20 days ago

Don Draper’s still got it.

Newlyweds Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola were seen enjoying their PDA-filled honeymoon on a beach in Mallorca, Spain, on Wednesday.

The actor, 52, and his “Mad Men” co-star, 35, kissed and cuddled as they galavanted in the sand while celebrating their recent nuptials in photos obtained by Page Six.

At one point, Hamm gave Osceola a big smooch on the lips. In another sweet moment, they were spotted flirtatiously giggling.

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola couldn’t stay away from each together during their loved-up honeymoon in Mallorca, Spain.
The newlyweds shared a cute kiss.
The duo showed serious PDA during their beach honeymoon.
The couple took a dip in the sparkling Mediterranean Sea as they soaked up the Spanish heat. Hamm was seen diving with perfect form into the waves while Osceola jumped in feet first with her eyes closed.

Osceola showed off her toned figure in a sexy yellow string bikini and finished her vacation look with casual green sandals and some gold jewelry.

Hamm, meanwhile, flaunted his fit frame by going shirtless in baby blue swim trunks. At one point, he wore sunglasses and a white bucket hat to protect his face from the scorching sun.

They were seen relaxing in a cabana.
The pair went for a swim in the sea.
Osceola jumped freely into the waves.
The TV star and his new wife, who have an age gap of 17 years, got married at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, Calif., on June 24.

Osceola said “I do” wearing a plunging white gown with a corseted, sheer-paneled bodice and draped, high-slit skirt. Hamm looked traditional in a tuxedo and a black bow tie.

The location held a special significance for the couple, as it was where they met while filming the series finale of “Mad Men” in 2014.

They were giggly throughout their day.
The couple seemed to be enjoying the clear blue water.
The actor was seen diving several times.
In the final episode, Hamm’s character, Don Draper, comes up with the iconic “Hilltop” Coca-Cola ad at a commune in the stunning destination where he also meets Osceola’s character, Clementine.

Stars at their seaside wedding included Billy Crudup, John Slattery, Paul Rudd, Tina Fey, Larry David and Brooke Shields.

While the couple met in 2014, it wasn’t until three years later that they were first romantically linked after stepping out together for coffee in Los Feliz, Calif.

Osceola rocked a yellow bikini.
She went casual with no makeup and sandals.
In February, news broke that Hamm had proposed to Osceola , though he got down on one knee long before their engagement made headlines.

“The engagement happened a while back, but they are still on cloud nine,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

Hamm revealed in 2012 that he had no interest in ever getting married . But that all changed when he and Osceola fell in love.

The pair married on June 24.
They met on the set of “Mad Men” in 2014.
“Ideally, it gives you and your partner a sense of stability and comfort and an identifying capacity that is better, deeper, richer than ‘it’s my girlfriend’ or ‘my boyfriend’ or what have you,” he said on the iHeart podcast “Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi” days before his wedding.

The “Top Gun: Maverick” star added, “It’s exciting because it’s all potential, it’s all possibility and it’s all positive.”

And while he admitted to a “mind-numbing” wedding planning process, Hamm said “a sort of calm settled over [him]” right before he walked down the aisle.

