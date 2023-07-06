Open in App
4-year-old found shot inside Rostraver Township home

By WPXI.com News Staff,

20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vPlLr_0nIELilv00

A 4-year-old boy was flown to the hospital after he was found shot inside a home in Rostraver Township.

Police were called to Gauido Drive after the child was found shot in the head, according to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office.

The child was flown to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Rostraver Chief of Police, John Christner, tells Channel 11 the shooting appears to be accidental.

They are still investigating.

Christner said his officer at Children’s Hospital is waiting for an update on the boy’s condition, but he did make it through surgery.

Rostraver Township police and Westmoreland County detectives are investigating.

