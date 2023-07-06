The Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant In Missouri

Photo: Getty Images

Bucket lists may typically be filled with a person's travel desires or plans for the future, but some foodies have lists of restaurants around the country — or even around the world — that they hope to visit at some point in their life.

Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood searched around the the U.S. to find the restaurants that everyone needs to visit at least once, compiling a list of the best "bucket list" restaurant in each state, "from Michelin-starred fine dining restaurants and award-winning cuisine to historic diners and cafes."

So which must-try Missouri restaurant made the list?

Bulrush

The chef at this St. Louis eatery that serves Ozark-inspired cuisine has been honored with two nominations for the coveted James Beard Award. Bulrush is located at 3307 Washington Avenue.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Two-time James Beard semi-finalist Rob Connoley has created an interactive experience at Bulrush, a restaurant specializing in Ozark cuisine inspired by the late 18th and early 19th century. Staff explain this history of each dish, made using local and seasonal ingredients, and the kitchen is 'zero-waste' — scraps become sauces or fermented drinks, or are sent to compost."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see more of the best bucket list restaurants around the country.