Sayreville Man Arrested on Kidnapping and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Contact Charges

SAYREVILLE, NJ -- Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Perth Amboy Police Chief Lawrence Cattano announced today that a 69 -year-old man from Sayreville has been charged with Kidnapping and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Contact.

The Perth Amboy Police Department received a report on Saturday, July 1, 2023, that an adult female was approached by an unknown adult male operating a 2016 silver Kia Soul. Police say the man told the victim that he was a taxi driver, drove her to various locations, and committed several acts of sexual contact.

An investigation by Detective Omar Rivera, of the Perth Amboy police, and Detective Lauren Leyva, of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, identified Andrew S. Giannetto, 69, of Sayreville, as the perpetrator. Giannetto was charged with one count of first-degree Kidnapping and one count of third-degree Aggravated Criminal Sexual Contact. He was arrested on July 2, 2023, without incident and is currently being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending the results of his pre-trial detention hearing.

This is an active and ongoing investigation anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rivera of the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-442- 4400, or Detective Leyva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit at 732-745-4499.

As is the case with all criminal defendants, the charges against Giannetto are merely accusations, and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.



