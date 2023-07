HAWTHORNE, NJ - The borough is reminding residents of a change in the garbage schedule with pickups now scheduled for next week.

According to borough officials, bulky items normally collected on Tuesday, July 4 (Zone 1) and Wednesday, July 5 (Zone 3) will be collected on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12.

Thursday and Friday - bulky garbage is being collected as scheduled in the town calendar.