Kayleigh McEnany Declares 'It's Inconceivable' Hunter Biden Could Be Responsible for Bringing in Drugs Found in the White House

By Alexandra Stone,

20 days ago
Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany shockingly defended Hunter Biden after a powdered substance believed to be cocaine was discovered in the West Wing of the White House this past week.

The former White House press secretary explained on Fox and Friends that the area where the drugs were found was "heavily trafficked" and it likely would have been "discovered rather quickly" by Secret Service.

"So, it couldn’t have been there for days and days," McEnany continued. "It had have been there for — I would say — minutes before someone took notice."

"For it to be Hunter Biden, he left on Friday, he was at Camp David," she added of the First Son, who traveled with his father President Joe Biden to the popular presidential retreat. "There’s no way, It’s inconceivable to think cocaine could sit for a 72-hour period, so I would rule him out at this point."

As OK! previously reported, the White House was temporarily closed down on Sunday, July 2, after illegal drugs believed to be cocaine was found.

"The item was sent for further evaluation and an investigation into the cause and manner of how it entered the White House is pending," Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said in a recent statement.

President Biden refused to comment on the findings at a Tuesday, July 4, press conference, but conservative political commentator Megyn Kelly had no such problem, slamming the Biden Administration on her Wednesday, July 5, installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast.

"There's coke at the White House! Somehow it managed not to be the biggest story everywhere in the mainstream media – though I suspect it would have been different at the Trump White House or, in fairness, even the Obama White House," she said.

"But I guess because Joe Biden is 200 , we've just decided it's definitely not his and the son’s a drug addict. It'd be great to see him [Biden] show the same sort of zealous attitude toward the law enforcement toward his own staff or [who] knows whoever's in that White House, as he shown toward private citizens!" the podcast host added. " We deserve an answer . We deserve to know: who was it?"

