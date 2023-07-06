Is ‘Biosphere’ Streaming on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video?

Directed by Mel Eslyn, Biosphere is the latest science fiction film to hit theaters. Luckily we have you covered on all the ways you can watch this new flick!

Biosphere features beloved This Is Us alum Sterling K. Brown and The Morning Show star Mark Duplass as lifelong best friends who find themselves the last two men on earth.

So where can you watch Biosphere? Is it on Netflix? What about Prime Video?

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming movie:

You can watch Biosphere in movie theaters and on digital platforms like Amazon , Vudu, Apple and YouTube when it’s released on Friday, July 7. You can find a local showing on Fandango . Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to stream on AMC+. Read on for more information.

Since IFC Films is owned by AMC Networks, it is likely Biosphere will eventually become available to stream on AMC+ . While a release date has not yet been announced, we can make an estimate based on God’s Country , which was released in theaters on Sept. 16, 2022 and came to the streaming platform on Feb. 28, 2023 — around five months after its debut. If Biosphere follows the same trajectory, it’s possible we won’t be able to watch it on AMC+ until late December 2023.

However, a digital release date is coming much sooner. Biosphere is releasing in theaters and on digital platforms like Prime Video simultaneously — so you will be able to rent or purchase the movie from the comfort of your home beginning on July 7.

No, Biosphere will not be available to stream on Netflix — at least not any time soon. In the meantime, you’ll just have to head out to a theater or wait for it to become available on digital platforms or AMC+.