Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
Decider.com
‘Peaky Blinders’ States They “Do Not Support nor Endorse” Ron DeSantis After He Used Unauthorized Footage in an Anti-LGBTQ Campaign Video
By Radhamely De Leon,
20 days ago
The team behind Peaky Blinders issued a statement condemning Florida governor and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis after he used allegedly footage from the show in a campaign video without their permission.
The video , which was reshared by DeSantis’ campaign, included a clip of Cillian Murphy’s character, Tommy Shelby. It showcased the governor’s recent track record of anti-LGBTQ policies and positioned him against former president Donald Trump , who is also running for president in 2024.
“We confirm the footage of Tommy Shelby’s character used within the video posted by Ron DeSantis’ campaign was obtained without permission of official license,” the show said in a statement shared to Twitter Wednesday (July 5). “We do not support nor endorse the video’s narrative and strongly disapprove of the use of the content in this manner.”
“We had no foreknowledge of, did not consent to and do not endorse or approve any footage or audio from Air being repurposed by the Trump campaign as a political advertisement or for any other use,” the statement said.
The statement went on to maintain that the company did not “not grant such consent” for “any use of material from Air by the Trump campaign.”
Comments / 0