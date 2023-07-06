CCHS gearing up for FFA 5K

By Carey Reeder | Managing Editor

The Chilton County High School FFA program is hosting the CCHS FFA Living to Serve 5K on July 22. The run will be held at the YMCA of Chilton County at 7 a.m. and will feature a 5K race and one-mile fun run.

Registration for the race can be done up until the morning of the race, and the cost is $35 with a shirt and $25 without a shirt. All proceeds will go back to the CCHS FFA program and help them send their FFA students to the 96th National FFA Convention & Expo from Nov. 1-4 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Jodee Cole, the president of the CCHS FFA program, developed the idea for the run with her classmates based off the annual peach run that is held during the Peach Festival each summer.

“We were in a meeting trying to figure out some ways to raise money that was not the usual fundraisers,” Cole said. “We came up with the idea, started brainstorming and we just built the idea of the run around our FFA program.”

The money raised will benefit the CCHS FFA officer team who will be representing the school at the national convention.

