The Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate,

20 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Bucket lists may typically be filled with a person's travel desires or plans for the future, but some foodies have lists of restaurants around the country — or even around the world — that they hope to visit at some point in their life.

Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood searched around the the U.S. to find the restaurants that everyone needs to visit at least once, compiling a list of the best "bucket list" restaurant in each state, "from Michelin-starred fine dining restaurants and award-winning cuisine to historic diners and cafes."

So which must-try North Carolina restaurant made the list?

Cúrate

Housed in an old bus depot, this Asheville eatery that serves Spanish-inspired cuisine has been honored with a coveted James Beard Award. Cúrate is located at 13 Biltmore Avenue.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Spanish tapas restaurant Cúrate has a heaving awards cabinet, including a James Beard Award for hospitality. It was also named one of the most important restaurants of the past 40 years by Food & Wine magazine, and one of the best restaurants of the decade by Esquire . Chef Katie Button and her team serve up delightful small plates in this buzzing restaurant set in a former 1920s bus depot, alongside an award-winning Spanish wine list."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see more of the best bucket list restaurants around the country.

