C&W Returns as Headline Sponsor of CANTO 2023

Improving the Caribbean’s ability to access connectivity and data will take centre stage at CANTO’s 38 th annual trade exhibition and conference in Miami, Florida from July 16 to 20.

Inge Smidts, CEO, C&W Communications (Photo: Business Wire)

C&W Communications, operators of Flow, Flow Business, C&W Business, and BTC, has renewed its commitment to serve as headline sponsor, which the company has done consecutively since 2019.

The annual event brings together regional heads of state and government, along with regulators, telecom operators, and other key stakeholders to network, build alliances, review policy, and share best practices as it relates to the regional telecoms sector.

The 2023 conference will be held under the theme of “Fostering a Resilient Datasphere for All” and will advocate for more inclusive policy frameworks within the region’s digital ecosystem that will help to drive growth and innovation, promote safe universal connectivity and a secure and resilient Datasphere.

The backdrop for the four-day event will be the JW Marriot Turnberry Resort and Spa, one of South Florida’s premiere destinations.

“C&W Communications remains focused on enhanced access to digital connectivity in the region and to enabling our customers to connect to the people and things they love. Our ongoing support for regional platforms like CANTO, underscores our commitment to providing safe, efficient, and reliable connectivity across the region,” said Inge Smidts, CEO C&W Communications .

“Through our regional initiatives, like JUMP, we are working with Caribbean governments, regulators, and stakeholders to connect the under connected and to ensure that more of the region’s households have access to the digital universe through data connectivity at affordable prices.”

C&W Communications will also host several discussions and events during the conference to spotlight important industry topics, including “Developing Frameworks for Smart Cities,” “Tele-health,” “Cyber-security and Gender,” “Transitioning from Telco to Techco,” “Digital Governance” and “Enabling the Digital Revolution through narrowing the Digital Divide – JUMP, A Success Story.”

Featured company speakers include Keynote speaker, John Winter, Chief Legal Officer and Aamir Hussein, Chief Technical Officer for Liberty Latin America, the parent company of C&W Communications, as well as Sameer Bhatti and Stephen Price, Managing Directors of Flow’s Bahamas operations, BTC and Flow Jamaica respectively.

CANTO is a non-profit association made up of operators, organizations, companies, and individuals primarily focused on leading the information and communications technology (ICT) sector across the Caribbean region and the Americas.

About C&W Communications

C&W is a full-service communications and entertainment provider and delivers market-leading video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services to consumers in more than 20 markets. Through its business division, C&W provides data center hosting, domestic and international managed network services, and customized IT service solutions, utilizing cloud technology to serve business and government customers.

www.cwc.com

