Nike Mac Attack x Social Status “Silver Linings” Releasing Soon

By Ben Atkinson,

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Alz2e_0nIECQE200

The Nike Mac Attack is one of the most unlikely sneakers to be making a comeback, but it’s here. The Nike Mac Attack pays homage to tennis legend John McEnroe with its sleek design and superior performance. This athletic shoe offers a comfortable fit and reliable support, making it perfect for intense physical activities. The lightweight construction allows for agility on the court, while the durable materials ensure long-lasting wear. With its stylish appeal and nod to McEnroe’s iconic style, the Nike Mac Attack is a must-have for athletes and fans of the game.

Social Status is a popular fashion and sneaker boutique known for its curated selection of trendy and high-quality products. With a keen eye for style, Social Status offers a diverse range of clothing and footwear options for fashion-conscious individuals. Their dedication to showcasing cutting-edge designs and collaborating with renowned brands has solidified their reputation as a destination for sneaker enthusiasts. Social Status continues to make a significant impact in the industry by consistently delivering fashionable and popular products to their customer base.

Social Status x Nike Mac Attack “Silver Linings”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XvjbP_0nIECQE200
Image via Social Status

This collection will feature 3 other colorways, however, the only one officially announced is the “Silver Linings” pair. This sneaker features leather, mesh, and suede throughout the upper. The sole features a light grey, textured rubber. The upper features white and sail overlays in various materials. The silver linings come into play in the Swoosh, laces, and heel. The sneakers also feature faded pink accents on the tongue and the heel in the form of Nike and Social Status emblems. The sneaker will be available in all sizing and more colorways are yet to be announced.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Mac Attack x Social Status “Silver Linings” is releasing on July 14th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nxxgk_0nIECQE200
Image via Social Status
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZMzJ_0nIECQE200
Image via Social Status

