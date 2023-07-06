Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
Joe Budden Is Not Convinced By Cardi B’s Attempt To Squash Cheating Rumors
By Caroline Fisher,
20 days ago
During a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Budden discussed Cardi B ’s response to rumors that she cheated on Offset . Offset, the father of Cardi’s two children, took to social media last month to accuse the “WAP” artist of sleeping with another man. “ My wife f***ed a N***a on me gang yall n***as know how I come,” he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram Story. Cardi B later responded to the accusation, insisting that it’s not true.
Joe Budden Says Cardi’s Response Would Have “Strengthened” His Suspicion
Though Cardi’s fans insist that she would never betray Offset, Joe Budden was not convinced. “If I felt like my girl was cheating and she said these things to dispel my thought,” he explained, “ it would not be dispelled. ” Budden went on to claim, “It would actually strengthen it.” The podcast hosts continued to discuss her response, claiming that they have used those “lines” when they were “early in [their] cheating game.”
Amid their public relationship drama, Cardi and Offset were recently photographed together at Paris Fashion Week . Earlier this week, they attended the Balenciaga runway show in coordinating all-black outfits. The couple appeared to be fairly hands-on despite the cheating rumors, showing fans that they’re still going strong.
