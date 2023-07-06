Joe Budden Is Not Convinced By Cardi B’s Attempt To Squash Cheating Rumors

During a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Budden discussed Cardi B ’s response to rumors that she cheated on Offset . Offset, the father of Cardi’s two children, took to social media last month to accuse the “WAP” artist of sleeping with another man. “ My wife f***ed a N***a on me gang yall n***as know how I come,” he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram Story. Cardi B later responded to the accusation, insisting that it’s not true.

In a Twitter Spaces post, Cardi began her response by singing “I Should’ve Cheated” by Keyshia Cole . “ Don’t pay attention to the country man, y’all, ” she then told followers, “I’m f*ckin Cardi B.” The rapper continued, “If I was giving this p*ssy to anybody, it would be out. I’m just not anybody. I can’t f***in no regular degular shmegular because they gon tell the world. I can’t f**k nobody in the industry cause they gon tell too . So please boy, stop acting st*pid. Don’t play with me.” She went on to call out those looking to generate “turmoil” in her marriage, claiming that she’ll always have the last laugh. Cardi says if she ends up falling out with Offset, “Another rich n***a’s gonna cuff [her].” “And what?,” she asks, “ What’ll be the point that y’all are tryna make? ”

Joe Budden Says Cardi’s Response Would Have “Strengthened” His Suspicion

Though Cardi’s fans insist that she would never betray Offset, Joe Budden was not convinced. “If I felt like my girl was cheating and she said these things to dispel my thought,” he explained, “ it would not be dispelled. ” Budden went on to claim, “It would actually strengthen it.” The podcast hosts continued to discuss her response, claiming that they have used those “lines” when they were “early in [their] cheating game.”

Amid their public relationship drama, Cardi and Offset were recently photographed together at Paris Fashion Week . Earlier this week, they attended the Balenciaga runway show in coordinating all-black outfits. The couple appeared to be fairly hands-on despite the cheating rumors, showing fans that they’re still going strong.

