Open in App
HotNewHipHop

Joe Budden Is Not Convinced By Cardi B’s Attempt To Squash Cheating Rumors

By Caroline Fisher,

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KaXfK_0nIECEsY00

During a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Budden discussed Cardi B ’s response to rumors that she cheated on Offset . Offset, the father of Cardi’s two children, took to social media last month to accuse the “WAP” artist of sleeping with another man. “ My wife f***ed a N***a on me gang yall n***as know how I come,” he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram Story. Cardi B later responded to the accusation, insisting that it’s not true.

In a Twitter Spaces post, Cardi began her response by singing “I Should’ve Cheated” by Keyshia Cole . “ Don’t pay attention to the country man, y’all, ” she then told followers, “I’m f*ckin Cardi B.” The rapper continued, “If I was giving this p*ssy to anybody, it would be out. I’m just not anybody. I can’t f***in no regular degular shmegular because they gon tell the world. I can’t f**k nobody in the industry cause they gon tell too . So please boy, stop acting st*pid. Don’t play with me.” She went on to call out those looking to generate “turmoil” in her marriage, claiming that she’ll always have the last laugh. Cardi says if she ends up falling out with Offset, “Another rich n***a’s gonna cuff [her].” “And what?,” she asks, “ What’ll be the point that y’all are tryna make?

Read More: Cardi B & Offset Show Fans PDA In Paris Amid Cheating Allegations

Joe Budden Says Cardi’s Response Would Have “Strengthened” His Suspicion

Though Cardi’s fans insist that she would never betray Offset, Joe Budden was not convinced. “If I felt like my girl was cheating and she said these things to dispel my thought,” he explained, “ it would not be dispelled. ” Budden went on to claim, “It would actually strengthen it.” The podcast hosts continued to discuss her response, claiming that they have used those “lines” when they were “early in [their] cheating game.”

Amid their public relationship drama, Cardi and Offset were recently photographed together at Paris Fashion Week . Earlier this week, they attended the Balenciaga runway show in coordinating all-black outfits. The couple appeared to be fairly hands-on despite the cheating rumors, showing fans that they’re still going strong.

Read More: Cardi B & Offset Together At Balenciaga Show After Online Blowup

[Via]

[ Go to HotNewHipHop to read more ]

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tyreek Hill Ready To “Move On” From Marina Assault Allegations
Miami Gardens, FL15 hours ago
Amazon Deliveryman Hit in Head with Bottle, Robbed
Manhattan, NY12 hours ago
Chael Sonnen Claims Steroid Use Caused Bronny James Cardiac Arrest
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
Dave Chappelle Spits Bars After Snoop Dogg’s Set At Cincinnati Music Festival
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Burgers, Onion Rings, and Shakes Served with a Heaping Helping of History at the Oldest Diner in Florida, Angel's Diner
Palatka, FL3 days ago
Why Is Los Angeles 'Painting' Its Streets? The Answer May Surprise You.
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Atlanta mom has arm sewn to stomach in desperate attempt to save it after pitbull attack
Atlanta, GA19 days ago
King Yella Shows Bullet Holes Left In His Car After Shooting Attempt
San Bernardino, CA1 day ago
Atlanta’s Murder Rate Allegedly Declined By 35% Since YSL & YFN RICO Arrests
Atlanta, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy