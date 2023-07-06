Open in App
Vibe

Jacquees Reacts To Being Brought Up During Keke Palmer, Usher Social Media Fiasco

By Armon Sadler,

20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A2urQ_0nIEAcwI00


Jacquees found himself getting mentioned during Twitter’s uproar over Usher serenading Keke Palmer and her baby’s father, Darius Jackson , reacting on the timeline. The “Tell Me It’s Over” singer requested people keep him out of the messy situation.

Usher Becomes First Act To Receive SoundExchange's Hall Of Fame Award


Footage surfaced on Wednesday (July 5) of the “ My Boo ” artist singing to the actress while she wore a revealing outfit at his Las Vegas residency . Jackson took to Twitter to call out his baby’s mother, writing “It’s the outfit tho… you a mom.”


After getting slammed for that initial tweet, he doubled down and wrote “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe.”


Many Twitter users judged Darius Jackson for handling the issue publicly and for the fact that being serenaded by Usher doesn’t happen often. One user in particular wrote “It’s Usher like cmon now. I could see if it was Jacquees.”


The 29-year-old crooner caught wind of the tweet and quoted it saying “Leave me out of it” with laughing emojis. Check out the video of Usher and Keke Palmer above, plus the “B.E.D” singer’s reaction to the stray thrown his way.


Jackson’s Twitter account no longer exists, as his reactions led to people uncovering problematic tweets from his past. The fitness instructor made polarizing comments about Alton Sterling’s tragic death in 2016 and alluded to understanding why domestic violence happens in certain instances.


As for Keke, she regrets not taking more pictures in spite of his discomfort. She shared a carousel of the photos she got from the show as a subtle response to Jackson. Check them out below.

Keke Palmer Gets The Scoop On VP Kamala Harris' "Silk Press" In New Interview

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend Admits To Holding Star To A “Perfect Standard”
Los Angeles, CA14 days ago
Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend Draws Criticism for Shaming Her About Outfit Worn While Usher Serenaded Her at Concert
Las Vegas, NV20 days ago
Blue Ivy, 11, Slays Dancing In Heels While Performing At Mom Beyoncé’s Philly Show: Watch
Philadelphia, PA13 days ago
Bronny James’ Cardiac Arrest Likely Caused by Underlying Issue: Expert
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Pizza Hut introduces two new sizzling menu items – but there is a catch
Cleveland, OH8 days ago
McDonald's Tests Out Two Brand New Menu Items
Los Angeles, CA8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy