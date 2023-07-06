Open in App
Join us for an Audacy Sound Space performance and interview with Fall Out Boy

By Joe Cingrana

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OnMyH_0nIEAPPj00

Join us for a special interview and performance from Chicago rockers Fall Out Boy in the Audacy Sound Space, airing on KROQ in Los Angeles this Sunday, July 9 at 9PM PT. Plus, you'll have a chance to watch their entire visit right here on Monday, July 10 at 12PM ET / 9AM PT.

With Fall Out Boy currently gearing up to hit the road supporting their 2023 album So Much (For) Stardust , this Sunday fans will be treated to an intimate performance and chat with KROQ host Megan Holiday , taking fans behind the music and mayhem before heading out to meet their sold out crowds.

Don't miss Fall Out Boy this Sunday Night/Monday morning Live at KROQ -- and stay tuned for more from your favorite stars and artists right here on Audacy.

