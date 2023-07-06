Open in App
Insider

A shelter dog with severe sunburn is on the road to recovery. Experts say there are simple ways to protect your pet in the summer.

By Gabbi Shaw,

20 days ago
  • In June, a severely malnourished and sunburned dog was rescued by a Tennessee animal shelter.
  • One week later, the dog, Tesha, is on her way to making a full recovery.
  • Just like humans, dogs need protection from the sun and can get sunburned after too much exposure.

Tesha, which means "survivor" in Hindi, is certainly living up to her name after being taken to Maury County Animals Services in Tennessee on June 27 by a concerned citizen.

At the time, Tesha was suffering from "severe mange, fever, sunburn, malnourishment, and infection," according to a local Fox affiliate. She was also "covered in parasites" and had "a serious infection."

When Tesha arrived at the shelter, the right side of her head was covered in blisters, and sunburn spanned most of her body. The photos, which Maury County Animals Services shared with Fox17 , are graphic.

But just one week later, after fluids, scrambled eggs, and some TLC, Tesha is showing signs of recovery, volunteers told the station. She's almost unrecognizable, as you can see from this video.

Tesha is in a foster home and will be available to adopt once she's made a full recovery.

The shelter is still looking into who is responsible for Tesha's condition and is working with the local police.

Dogs can get sunburned, just like humans

It might not seem like it's possible, since many dogs are covered in fur, but it's true: The sun is just as harmful to dogs as it is to humans. There's even special, vet-approved sunscreens you can get to protect your furry friend.

According to the American Kennel Club , some dogs are more at risk for sunburn than others. For example, hairless dog breeds like the Xoloitzcuintli and the American hairless terrier are at high risk, as are dogs with "white or thin coats and dogs with light-pigmented noses and eyelids," like collies, Dalmatians, whippets, and bulldogs.

Or, if your dog with a thick coat seasonally sheds, or has a health condition that can cause their coat to thin, they can sunburn more easily, too.

The easiest way to protect your dog is by limiting their exposure to the sun, especially during peak sunshine hours on hot days, and seeking out shade. For example, you could walk your dog early in the day or later in the evening when the sun is not at its strongest, the ASPCA suggests.

Beyond sunscreen, you can also invest in products including a sun-shirt, a rash guard, hats, or goggles to protect your pup, according to the American Kennel Club.

Whichever method of sun protection you choose, you're making sure your dog is protected from things like skin cancer, dermatitis, and other autoimmune disorders that can be exacerbated by the sun.

Read the original article on Insider
