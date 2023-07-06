Penguins Are One of the Most Improved Teams in Metro Division

There was a laundry list of duties that president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas had to take care of when he was hired by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

With the NHL Draft and opening of free agency in the rearview and the offseason in full swing, Dubas has really began to leave his finger print on the Penguins, but are they any better?

A few items still need to be crossed off of Dubas’ offseason checklist, but for the time being, the team has definitely seen improvements.

Mike Kelly of the NHL Network would go as far to say the Penguins are the most improved team in the Metropolitan Division.

Trading for Reilly Smith was Dubas’ first big move in the Penguins front office and it should provide a great push for the top six.

Smith also files in as the easy Jason Zucker replacement who left for the Arizona Coyotes through free agency.

The additions of Matt Nieto, Noel Acciari, and Lars Eller are huge additions to the bottom-six forward group while Ryan Graves bring a boost to the blue line.

Sure, the Penguins took a big gamble in net with Tristan Jarry, but Dubas is confident it will pay off in the end.

The Penguins might not be done adding improvements, either, as the pursuit of Erik Karlsson is yet to hit a conclusion.

