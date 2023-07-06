Open in App
InsideTheJazz

Woj Dubs Jazz as ‘Dangerous Lurkers’ in Damian Lillard Trade Process

By Jared Koch,

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U2Tcy_0nIE9oxO00

Development surrounding the Damian Lillard trade saga continues to take some weird turns, and that is no different when looking into ESPN ’s Adrian Wojnarowski’s latest report on the story. Even with the overarching belief that Dame might as well already be in Miami now, other suitors have continued to be connected to the 7x All-NBA guard, one being the Utah Jazz .

"Small-market teams, like Utah, can’t acquire the likes of Lillard in free agency, but armed with draft picks and developing young players, they can become dangerous lurkers in the trade process. The Jazz made a call to check on Lillard, sources said, but that isn’t a significant development. An offer would be a development. First, the Jazz must consider if Lillard’s timeline at nearly 33 years old makes sense for their young team — and could they acquire him at a reasonable cost to stay flexible for the next young star who becomes available in trades?”

- Adrian Wojnarowski, via ESPN .

Even with this report, things still seem to trend toward Lillard going elsewhere. It does at the very least, breathe a bit of life into the rumor in its entirety. Utah did their due diligence (as did many other teams) in checking on Lillard, and you’d have to think the Portland Trail Blazers have some intrigue in the Jazz’s substantial draft pool.

Lillard seems extremely set on a move to the Miami Heat still, as voiced by his agent. The Blazers, on the other hand, are on the exact opposite of this spectrum. Rumors indicate a significant divide in the process up to this point, allowing it to extend potentially longer than any fan or executive would hope.

This could give a few other teams in the race a better shot to acquire Dame’s services if the Blazers decide to play hardball. Portland has no incentive to get a deal done quickly, so even if Lillard is absolutely set on going to Miami, there’s no reason for GM Joe Cronin to have his hand forced with Lillard on contract for the foreseeable future.

Prepare for a long and grueling process to continue, because neither side seems to be showing any sign of weakness in their stance. The Jazz and many other teams will continue to monitor the situation and may even decide to pounce when the time is right.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live-stream podcasts!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Salt Lake City, UT newsLocal Salt Lake City, UT
3 Veteran Playmakers the Jazz Can Still Sign Late in the Offseason
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Donovan Mitchell Chatter Gives Jazz Fans Dose of Déjà Vu
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Jazz Four Most Likely Players to Be Traded
Salt Lake City, UT10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
FOUND! Alicia Navarro Walks Into Police Station After Disappearing Four Years Ago
Glendale, AZ5 hours ago
The Tragic End of the US-Dakota War: Remembering the Largest Mass Hanging in American History
Mankato, MN11 days ago
NY Billionaire is Buying Property in Specific Areas of Florida Believing Wealthy New Yorkers Will Continue to Move There
New York City, NY5 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN14 days ago
The "Best" All You Can Eat Buffet in America is in Florida, and Features Southern Favorites with Amish Scratch Cooking
Sarasota, FL8 days ago
Atlanta mom has arm sewn to stomach in desperate attempt to save it after pitbull attack
Atlanta, GA19 days ago
Resurgence of Klan activity in Kentucky raises alarm
Lexington, KY20 days ago
Woman Kidnapped, Objects Ejected Through Window Onto Popular Pool Area At Caesars Palace.
Las Vegas, NV12 days ago
The fastest-growing city in California is now mostly Asian
Dublin, CA18 days ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV18 days ago
Outrage Among Chicago Residents as Public Beach Bathroom Molestation Sparks Anger, Highlights Safety Concerns
Chicago, IL15 days ago
Chicago Governor J.B. Pritzker Advocates for National Gun Ban, Sparking Controversy
Chicago, IL17 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy