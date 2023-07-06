Open in App
KOLR10 News

Restaurant chain opening stores in Springfield, Joplin

By John Paul Schmidt,

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DXEAq_0nIE8pYg00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A restaurant franchise is spreading to several cities in the Ozarks and Midwest, including Springfield and Joplin.

Hawaiian Bros is an award-winning restaurant concept that is developing new locations in:

  • Arkansas:
    • Bentonville.
    • Fayetteville.
    • Ft. Smith.
    • Springdale.
  • Kansas:
    • Wichita.
  • Missouri:
    • Joplin.
    • Springfield.

The restaurant concept was established in 2018 and as its name suggests, it features Hawaiian cuisine. It specializes in “plate lunches,” which generally include meat, rice and often macaroni salad.

Hawaiian Bros has 39 restaurants in eight states, including Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, New York and Oklahoma. Missouri is already home to 10 stores that are already open or coming soon.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Friends remember man killed in 5-car crash
Springfield, MO2 days ago
Man shot in Lebanon, suspect known
Lebanon, MO2 days ago
One seriously injured in Springfield motorcycle crash
Springfield, MO4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy