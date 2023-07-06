Beulaville Town Commissioners say new water meter system is working well

BEULAVILLE — The Beulaville Town Hall Board of Commissioners held their monthly meeting on June 26, 2023 at the Town Hall Building. The meeting was held a week before their normal scheduled date due to the 4th of July holiday.

During Public Works updates, the board discussed that the new water meters they are testing are working well. They have already installed 171 meters.

“Actually this morning we had two alerts of high readings that happened over the weekend, and we can show hour-by-hour how much water have gone through those meters. One of them was determined it was a running toilet during the night because it used the same amount of water hour after hour,” said Town Manager Lori Williams.

Since putting in the meters the town has been able to identify and alert the owners about issues going on, and a meter was even turned off without having to go to the property. Williams shared that the Public Works employees were very happy with the new process. According to Williams, all of the meters should be installed by the end of July — weather permitting.

“I’m glad to see it’s working well,” said Mayor Hutch Jones.

The Board also discussed flooding issues in town. One commissioner requested that a police officer park at the main stop light to slow down traffic during rainy weather that causes flooding.

“I’m scared to death an 18-wheeler is going to hydroplane. It will take out a building as fast as they be going. There is just too much water and traffic just won’t slow down,” said Commissioner Kenny Whaley.

Mayor Jones asked Police Chief Jamie Rogers for his opinion on the topic.

“We try to do that, but we are not able to do it all the time because that’s when we get busy doing other things. But when it does get like that, we do try,” Chief Rogers explained.

During the Police Department updates, Chief Rogers stated that the police department along with Public Works and the Fire Department provided a station for the Carolina Brotherhood of Bikers to rest and get drinks and snacks along the ride. The Carolina Brotherhood of Bikers ride through North and South Carolina to memorialize first responders and law enforcement officers who have died.

In old business, there are several properties that the town has deemed in need of condemnation or major updates. After a discussion with Justin Hunter, town attorney, it was declared that the town did not have authority to take action on the properties other than continuing assessments and send letters reminding them about the ordinances of the town.

“I think that’s where we need to have conversations about it. We just need to have a conversation about what degree (of action) we want to take. Just because the county has changed their process doesn’t mean we shouldn’t do everything we can. Again we’re talking property value, you’re talking aesthetics, you’re talking about the neighbors next door that could be us that have to live next door to a condemned house. So I just want to make sure our Board is doing everything we can to be proactive and keep the community looking good,” said Mayor Hutch Jones.

Williams shared that the incoming sales tax for June was $40,359.15.