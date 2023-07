Police are investigating after at least two people were shot inside a barbershop on Flat Shoals Road in DeKalb County Thursday afternoon.

Dispatch confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that officers responded to a shooting at 2167 Flat Shoals Road around 2 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

Witnesses told Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin that the shooters drove by the area several times and eventually went inside the barbershop.

When officers arrived, they found two men in their 20s with life-threatening injuries shot inside the shop. They were both rushed to the hospital. Their conditions and identities have not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Thursday afternoon, evidence markers still littered the ground in the barbershop’s parking lot.

Griffin talked to a witness who said his car was shot up.

“I thought it was fireworks at first, until I seen people said people are shooting, and people started running,” the witness said.

It’s unclear whether the two men who were shot knew each other.

Police have not said if they know the identity of any of the suspects.