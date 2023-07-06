Madonna, 64, 'was revived by Narcan to combat septic shock' after star was found 'unresponsive'

Madonna was 'revived with drug Narcan' after being found unresponsive at home last month - before she was rushed to ICU with a bacterial infection.

The pop icon, 64, was given an injection of the drug - commonly used to reverse suspected drug overdoses - to combat acute septic shock before she was rushed to hospital, reports Radar Online .

The singer has been mostly bedridden as she remains 'weak and very tired' following the ordeal .

Sepsis is a life-threatening condition caused when the body releases chemicals to fight an infection.

These chemicals damage the body's own tissues and organs and can lead to shock, organ failure and death.

Organ failure and death are more likely if sepsis is not recognized early and treated immediately.

DailyMail.com has contacted representatives for the star for comment.

The Vogue singer's health crisis came ahead of her postponement of The Celebration Tour, an 84-date trek which was slated to kick off July 15 in Vancouver at the Rogers Arena.

Last week, Madonna's manager Guy Oseary said that 'at this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.'

Madonna had dealt with a fever for a month, insiders told the outlet, but kept things under wraps in hopes of keeping her tour intact.

The singer was not planning on jeopardizing her recovery to keep the show going, sources told US Weekly Wednesday.

'Although Madonna is looking forward to getting back to work as soon as possible,' sources said, 'she's also taking her recovery seriously and isn't going to rush anything because she is focused on her health above all else.'

The insider said the singer 'has an incredible support system around her and appreciates all the love she's received' since she was taken to a hospital June 24.

They added: 'It's a work in progress but she's feeling confident and better every day.'

The La Isla Bonita artist late last week went home after a several-day stay in the hospital and was 'feeling better,' a source close to the matter told AFP Thursday.

Her global, nearly sold-out tour is billed as paying homage to Madonna's more than four-decade long career.

Stops in the United States were to include Detroit, Chicago, Miami and New York, the city where her storied rise to superstardom began.

She's then slated to continue in Europe, with dates in London, Barcelona and Paris, as well as four dates in Mexico City.

The Grammy-winning icon behind classics including Like A Virgin and Material Girl has asserted incalculable influence over her stellar career as one of music's top stars.

In 2020 Madonna underwent hip replacement surgery following an injury sustained on her Madame X tour.

Earlier this week, Madonna's friend and A League Of Their Own costar Rosie O'Donnell, 61, gave fans a general update on the singer .

After O'Donnell shared a screenshot of the 1992 film on her Instagram, a fan asked how Madonna was doing.

'She is recovering at home,' Rosie said Monday. 'She is very strong in general.'